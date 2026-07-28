Trade ideas for GBPCHF, USDCHF, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 29 July 2026 at 8:00 ΑΜ (GMT +3).

GBPCHF trade idea

Although buyers remain in control of the GBPCHF pair, the slowdown in upward momentum indicates a potential reversal. Weakening bullish momentum creates conditions for a temporary correction. The current situation is weighing on short-term sentiment, so the preferred scenario remains to seek selling opportunities as the price rises. The key GBPCHF resistance level is located at 1.0915. A rebound from this area could increase selling pressure and open the way for a further decline. The GBPCHF trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The GBPCHF news background indicates balanced market expectations at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 66 pips at the first take-profit target and 95 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 23 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.0915

Target 1: 1.0849

Target 2: 1.0820

Stop-loss: 1.0938

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USDCHF trade idea

The main USDCHF trend remains bullish despite the short-term decline. Selling pressure intensified after the RSI turned downwards, indicating that the temporary correction may continue. The key USDCHF support level is located at 0.8155, where buyers may attempt to regain control and resume the upward movement. The preferred scenario remains to seek buying opportunities on declines. If the price holds above the support level, this would confirm the strength of the bullish trend. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The USDCHF news background shows a bearish outlook, 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 70 pips at the first take-profit target and 90 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8155

Target 1: 0.8225

Target 2: 0.8245

Stop-loss: 0.8135

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GBPJPY trade idea

The GBPJPY rate continues to trend upwards despite the current correction. The main trend remains bullish, although selling pressure may trigger a further decline in the currency pair in the short term. The key support level is located at 217.25, where buyers may regain control of market movement. The preferred scenario remains to seek buying opportunities on dips. If the price holds above the support area, this would indicate that the bullish trend remains resilient. The GBPJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Bearish sentiment is slightly prevailing in the GBPJPY pair – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 217.25

Target 1: 218.65

Target 2: 219.00

Stop-loss: 216.90

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