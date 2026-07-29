Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAUUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 30 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair is showing volatile movements, consolidating after its recent recovery. Despite the local correction, the main trend remains bearish, while current levels do not offer an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions. In the current situation, the preferred scenario remains selling EURUSD as the price rises. The key resistance level is 1.1425, from which quotes may resume their decline if selling pressure persists. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The EURUSD news background shows bearish expectations prevailing at 64% versus 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1425

Target 1: 1.1365

Target 2: 1.1350

Stop-loss: 1.1440

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD performance is mixed, with prices failing to establish a sustained directional movement over the past 25 trading days. Gold is currently trading within a corrective channel, while the trendline near 3,969 USD serves as a key support level for buyers. A breakout below this mark could intensify selling pressure. Selling gold on price rises remains the preferred scenario, as the current technical structure continues to carry bearish risks. The nearest significant resistance level is located at 4,061 USD. Upcoming economic data could further impact XAUUSD prices, potentially changing market expectations and increasing volatility in the near term. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The XAUUSD news background shows a bullish outlook, 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 9,200 pips at the first take-profit target and 12,100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 3,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,061.00

Target 1: 3,969.00

Target 2: 3,940.00

Stop-loss: 4,091.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair continues to trend upwards despite the current correction. The main trend remains bullish, although selling pressure may trigger a further decline in the short term. The key support level is located at 186.00, where buyers may regain control of market movement. The preferred scenario remains to seek buying opportunities on declines. If the price holds above the support level, this would indicate that the bullish trend remains resilient. The EURJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Bearish sentiment is prevailing in the EURJPY pair – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 186.00

Target 1: 187.50

Target 2: 187.75

Stop-loss: 185.50

Explore More Trade Ideas