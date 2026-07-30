Trade ideas for AUDUSD, XAGUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 31 July 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD pair maintains a medium-term bearish bias despite the current recovery. Price action analysis indicates that a potential top is forming, increasing the likelihood of renewed selling pressure. A corrective rise is expected in the near term, although it is viewed as an opportunity to find more favourable levels for short positions. The key resistance level is located at 0.6970. The AUDUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The AUDUSD news background shows bearish expectations prevailing at 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 40 pips at the first take-profit target and 50 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 10 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.6970

Target 1: 0.6930

Target 2: 0.6920

Stop-loss: 0.6980

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XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD remains under selling pressure, but the slowdown in downward momentum suggests a short-term upward reversal. Silver is stabilising after its recent decline, while the current technical picture allows for a corrective recovery. The preferred scenario is buying on declines as part of the expected upward correction, with the key support level at 55.80. Holding this level could pave the way for a recovery and an attempt to extend gains in the short term. The XAGUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The XAGUSD news background shows a bearish outlook, 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 3,900 pips at the first take-profit target and 5,100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 1,360 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 55.80

Target 1: 59.70

Target 2: 60.90

Stop-loss: 54.44

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USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair remains in an uptrend, although a corrective decline is expected in the short term. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, opening new long positions at current levels appears less attractive due to the unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The preferred scenario remains buying on price declines, with the key support level located at 0.8125. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Bearish sentiment is prevailing in the USDCHF pair – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 70 pips at the first take-profit target and 90 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8125

Target 1: 0.8195

Target 2: 0.8215

Stop-loss: 0.8105

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