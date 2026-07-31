Trade ideas for EURUSD, EURGBP, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 31 July 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair is briefly declining following strong gains, but the medium-term trend remains bullish. The RSI on lower timeframes is falling, indicating waning current upward momentum. Nevertheless, the decline is viewed as an opportunity to open new long positions. The key support level is located at 1.1480. The preferred scenario remains buying on declines, expecting the EURUSD rate to continue its upward trajectory in the medium term. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The EURUSD news background shows bearish expectations prevailing at 62% versus 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1480

Target 1: 1.1560

Target 2: 1.1580

Stop-loss: 1.1460

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EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP pair appears to be forming a local top. Despite buying pressure, the slowdown in upward momentum indicates a potential reversal and the beginning of a short-term bearish correction. Daily technical signals are becoming moderately bearish. The current price action suggests a risk of further decline after buyers failed to extend the bullish momentum. The preferred scenario remains selling EURGBP on the rise. The EURGBP trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Bearish sentiment is slightly prevailing in the EURGBP pair – 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 46 pips at the first take-profit target and 56 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8580

Target 1: 0.8534

Target 2: 0.8524

Stop-loss: 0.8595

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GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair continues to trade in overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of a short-term downward correction. Buying GBPUSD on declines remains the preferred scenario. The current market structure remains bullish despite the risk of a temporary decline. A fall is viewed as an opportunity to open long positions. The key support level is located at 1.3400. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for the GBPUSD pair shows a bullish bias, 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 117 pips at the first take-profit target and 160 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 41 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3400

Target 1: 1.3517

Target 2: 1.3560

Stop-loss: 1.3359

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