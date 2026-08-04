Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 5 August 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

EURJPY analysis shows that the market has yet to provide clear signals that the downward movement is ending. Although a short-term correction is possible, the current price structure suggests a rise without invalidating the broader bearish scenario. Therefore, selling at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards 181.50 offers a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario involves selling on a pullback. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order at 181.50. A breakout below 180.00 would confirm the bearish momentum.

The EURJPY news background shows a slight bias in favour of sellers at 51% versus 49%, confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture also suggests a continued downward movement after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 179.50 offers a downside potential of 200 pips, while the second target at 179.00 increases the potential profit to 250 pips. The stop-loss at 182.50 limits the risk to 100 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 181.50

Target 1: 179.50

Target 2: 179.00

Stop-loss: 182.50

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USDCAD trade idea

USDCAD analysis shows that the sell-off has formed signs of exhaustion on the intraday chart and a reversal is expected. Buying at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a breakout above 1.4050 offers a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the base-case scenario involves buying on a breakout. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Stop order at 1.4050. A breakout above the 1.4050 level would confirm the bullish momentum.

The USDCAD news background favours sellers at 56% versus 44%. Nevertheless, the technical picture suggests sellers are exhausted and an upward reversal is expected. The trade appears moderately attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.4150 offers an upside potential of 100 pips, while the second target at 1.4175 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. The stop-loss at 1.4000 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.4050

Target 1: 1.4150

Target 2: 1.4175

Stop-loss: 1.4000

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that the market has yet to provide clear signals that the upward movement is ending. Despite the possibility of a short-term correction, the current price structure suggests a decline without invalidating the broader bullish scenario. Therefore, buying at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, with a pullback towards 155.62 offering a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. The USDJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 155.62.

The USDJPY news background shows sellers prevailing at 74% versus 26%, but the technical picture suggests further growth after a correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 158.23 offers an upside potential of 261 pips, while the second target at 159.00 increases the potential profit to 338 pips. The stop-loss at 154.62 limits the risk to 100 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.6 for the first target and 1:3.4 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 155.62

Target 1: 158.23

Target 2: 159.00

Stop-loss: 154.62

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