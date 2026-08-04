Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 5 August 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
EURJPY analysis shows that the market has yet to provide clear signals that the downward movement is ending. Although a short-term correction is possible, the current price structure suggests a rise without invalidating the broader bearish scenario. Therefore, selling at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards 181.50 offers a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario involves selling on a pullback. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order at 181.50. A breakout below 180.00 would confirm the bearish momentum.
The EURJPY news background shows a slight bias in favour of sellers at 51% versus 49%, confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture also suggests a continued downward movement after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 179.50 offers a downside potential of 200 pips, while the second target at 179.00 increases the potential profit to 250 pips. The stop-loss at 182.50 limits the risk to 100 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.5 for the second.
USDCAD analysis shows that the sell-off has formed signs of exhaustion on the intraday chart and a reversal is expected. Buying at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a breakout above 1.4050 offers a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the base-case scenario involves buying on a breakout. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Stop order at 1.4050. A breakout above the 1.4050 level would confirm the bullish momentum.
The USDCAD news background favours sellers at 56% versus 44%. Nevertheless, the technical picture suggests sellers are exhausted and an upward reversal is expected. The trade appears moderately attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.4150 offers an upside potential of 100 pips, while the second target at 1.4175 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. The stop-loss at 1.4000 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.5 for the second.
USDJPY analysis shows that the market has yet to provide clear signals that the upward movement is ending. Despite the possibility of a short-term correction, the current price structure suggests a decline without invalidating the broader bullish scenario. Therefore, buying at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, with a pullback towards 155.62 offering a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. The USDJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 155.62.
The USDJPY news background shows sellers prevailing at 74% versus 26%, but the technical picture suggests further growth after a correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 158.23 offers an upside potential of 261 pips, while the second target at 159.00 increases the potential profit to 338 pips. The stop-loss at 154.62 limits the risk to 100 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.6 for the first target and 1:3.4 for the second.
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.