Trade ideas for GBPAUD, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 5 August 2026 at 5:00 PM (GMT +3).

GBPAUD trade idea

GBPAUD analysis shows that intraday rebounds continue to attract sellers, while there are still no clear signs that the downward movement is ending. A bearish Engulfing pattern on the H4 chart has weakened the technical picture, although the pair may temporarily recover before the decline resumes. Therefore, selling at current levels appears less attractive than entering on a pullback to 1.9219. The base-case scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at this level, anticipating a return towards the 1.9091 and 1.9061 support levels.

The news background shows a slight bias in favour of sellers at 55% versus 45%. The technical structure also supports the bearish scenario, although trading may remain mixed and volatile. The first target at 1.9091 offers a downside potential of approximately 128 pips, while the second target at 1.9061 offers around 158 pips. The stop-loss at 1.9262 limits the risk to approximately 43 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of around 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.7 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.9219

Target 1: 1.9091

Target 2: 1.9061

Stop-loss: 1.9262

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that the medium-term structure remains bullish, although buying at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The base-case scenario involves a short-term pullback to the 1.1475 support level, followed by renewed growth. Therefore, the preferred strategy remains to buy on a decline through a pending Buy Limit order. Consolidation above 1.1550 would confirm increased bullish momentum.

The news background currently does not favour buyers, at 74% versus 26%, increasing the risk of volatility and a deeper correction. At the same time, the technical picture supports the upside scenario following a pullback. The first target at 1.1570 offers an upside potential of approximately 95 pips, while the second target at 1.1595 offers around 120 pips. The stop-loss at 1.1450 limits the risk to 25 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:3.8 for the first target and 1:4.8 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1475

Target 1: 1.1570

Target 2: 1.1595

Stop-loss: 1.1450

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that prices have broken upwards out of a Triangle pattern, while buying activity during the Asian session confirmed continued bullish momentum. There are no clear signs yet that the advance is ending, although entering at current levels appears less attractive after the sharp rise. Therefore, the baseline scenario involves buying on a pullback to the 4,103 support level through a pending Buy Limit order. The target area is 4,250–4,255, where the 261.8% Fibonacci extension and a technical resistance level are located.

The news background for gold remains neutral at 50% versus 50%, so volatility may persist. The first target at 4,250 offers an upside potential of 147 USD, while the second target at 4,255 offers 152 USD. The stop-loss at 4,063 limits the risk to 40 USD, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:3.7 for the first target and 1:3.8 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,103

Target 1: 4,250

Target 2: 4,255

Stop-loss: 4,063

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