Trade ideas for USDJPY, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 28 August 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

USDJPY trade idea

Analysis of USDJPY shows that price action has remained mixed and volatile for four consecutive days, leading to sharp moves in both directions. Declines continue to attract buyers. The pair is trading within a bullish price channel, which makes buying at current levels less attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 159.14 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario is to buy on dips. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 159.14. The support level is located at 159.14.

The news backdrop for USDJPY shows a bias in favour of sellers at 58% versus 42%, confirming a bearish market outlook. At the same time, the technical picture indicates a continued upward move after a correction. The trade looks attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 159.69 offers 55 pips of upside potential, while the second target at 160.05 increases the potential profit to 91 pips. A stop loss at 158.89 limits the risk to 25 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.2 for the first target and 1:3.6 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 159.30

Entry point: 159.14

Target 1: 159.69

Target 2: 160.05

Stop loss: 158.89

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.2 and 1:3.6

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EURUSD trade idea

Analysis of EURUSD shows that, despite buyers remaining in control, the slowdown in positive momentum points to a potential reversal. Price action suggests that a peak is forming. The price is expected to rise briefly, with yesterday’s high likely to mark the culmination of the rally. Selling at current levels appears less attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 1.1670 would provide a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario is to sell after a rise. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1670. The resistance level is located at 1.1670.

The news backdrop for EURUSD shows a clear bias in favour of sellers at 67% versus 33%, confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture also indicates a continued downward move after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.1590 offers 80 pips of downside potential, while the second target at 1.1570 increases the potential profit to 100 pips. A stop loss at 1.1690 limits the risk to 20 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1657

Entry point: 1.1670

Target 1: 1.1590

Target 2: 1.1570

Stop loss: 1.1690

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5

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XAUUSD trade idea

Analysis of XAUUSD shows that continued downward momentum from 4,697.00 resulted in the pair posting a clear daily loss yesterday. An Evening Doji Star candlestick pattern formed at the high, which is a bearish signal. The overnight decline was bought into, and there is potential for further bullish pressure in the first half of the day. Trading is expected to remain mixed and volatile. Selling at current levels looks less attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 4,684.00 would provide a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario is to sell on a pullback. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,684.00.

The news backdrop for XAUUSD is almost neutral, with a slight bias in favour of buyers at 51% versus 49%, while the technical picture suggests a continued downward move after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 4,550.00 offers 134 pips of downside potential, while the second target at 4,470.00 increases the potential profit to 214 pips. A stop loss at 4,734.00 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.7 for the first target and 1:4.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,598.00

Entry point: 4,684.00

Target 1: 4,550.00

Target 2: 4,470.00

Stop loss: 4,734.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.7 and 1:4.3

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