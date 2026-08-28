Trade ideas for DE 40, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 28 August 2026 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +3).
DE40Cash continues to move within an uptrend, but the current slowdown in bullish momentum points to a high probability of a reversal. However, opening short positions at current levels is premature, as the risk-to-reward ratio for short trades at these levels remains highly unfavourable. The main level for buyers and a key reversal point is the 26,525 resistance level. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news backdrop for DE40Cash shows a bearish bias of 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 3,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 3,750 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 750 pips.
Buyers remain in control of the EURUSD pair, but the gradual slowdown in positive momentum signals a possible shift in market sentiment. The main resistance level for buyers and the key reference point for a medium-term reversal is 1.1670. In the short term, the asset is expected to make a temporary upward move, so opening short positions at current levels is premature, as the risk-to-reward ratio remains highly unfavourable for sellers. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Bearish sentiment is prevailing in the EURUSD pair – 62% versus 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 20 pips.
The previous XAUUSD trading session ended with minimal changes, but sellers became more active during Asian trading, triggering a downward wave. Despite the current bearish pressure, further downside should be approached with caution. A Wedge pattern is clearly forming on the XAUUSD chart, signalling weakening selling pressure and a potential upward reversal. Under the current conditions, the preferred and safer trading strategy is to buy the asset on local declines near the support level. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The XAUUSD news backdrop shows a bearish outlook, 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 10,800 pips at the first take-profit level and 12,100 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 5,000 pips.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.