Trade ideas for DE 40, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 28 August 2026 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +3).

DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash continues to move within an uptrend, but the current slowdown in bullish momentum points to a high probability of a reversal. However, opening short positions at current levels is premature, as the risk-to-reward ratio for short trades at these levels remains highly unfavourable. The main level for buyers and a key reversal point is the 26,525 resistance level. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news backdrop for DE40Cash shows a bearish bias of 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 3,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 3,750 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 750 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 26,496

Entry point: 26,525

Target 1: 26,225

Target 2: 26,150

Stop loss: 26,600

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5

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EURUSD trade idea

Buyers remain in control of the EURUSD pair, but the gradual slowdown in positive momentum signals a possible shift in market sentiment. The main resistance level for buyers and the key reference point for a medium-term reversal is 1.1670. In the short term, the asset is expected to make a temporary upward move, so opening short positions at current levels is premature, as the risk-to-reward ratio remains highly unfavourable for sellers. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Bearish sentiment is prevailing in the EURUSD pair – 62% versus 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1645

Entry point: 1.1670

Target 1: 1.1590

Target 2: 1.1570

Stop loss: 1.1690

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5

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XAUUSD trade idea

The previous XAUUSD trading session ended with minimal changes, but sellers became more active during Asian trading, triggering a downward wave. Despite the current bearish pressure, further downside should be approached with caution. A Wedge pattern is clearly forming on the XAUUSD chart, signalling weakening selling pressure and a potential upward reversal. Under the current conditions, the preferred and safer trading strategy is to buy the asset on local declines near the support level. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The XAUUSD news backdrop shows a bearish outlook, 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 10,800 pips at the first take-profit level and 12,100 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 5,000 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,601.00

Entry point: 4,552.00

Target 1: 4,660.00

Target 2: 4,673.00

Stop loss: 4,502.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.1 and 1:2.4

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