Trade ideas for the DE 40, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 1 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

DE 40 trade idea

Analysis of DE40Cash shows that, despite buyers remaining in control, the slowdown in positive momentum suggests a reversal. Price action indicates that a peak is forming. Selling at current levels appears less attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 26,650 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario is to sell on a pullback. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 26,650.

The news backdrop for DE40Cash shows a slight bearish bias at 55% versus 45%, while the technical picture points to a possible trend reversal. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 26,350 offers 300 pips of downside potential, while the second target at 26,250 increases the potential profit to 400 pips. A stop loss at 26,725 limits the risk to 75 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 26,410

Entry point: 26,650

Target 1: 26,350

Target 2: 26,250

Stop loss: 26,725

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5.3

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EURUSD trade idea

Analysis of EURUSD shows that the medium-term bias remains bearish. Price action suggests that a peak is forming. A temporary upward move is expected, but selling at current levels appears less attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 1.1635 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario is to sell on a pullback. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1635. The resistance level is located at 1.1635.

The news backdrop for EURUSD shows a slight bias in favour of sellers at 54% versus 46%, confirming a bearish market outlook. The technical picture also indicates a continued downward move after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.1555 offers 80 pips of downside potential, while the second target at 1.1540 increases the potential profit to 95 pips. A stop loss at 1.1655 limits the risk to 20 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:4.8 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1597

Entry point: 1.1635

Target 1: 1.1555

Target 2: 1.1540

Stop loss: 1.1655

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:4.8

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XAUUSD trade idea

Analysis of XAUUSD shows that the five-wave bullish scenario was completed at 4,697.00. Yesterday, the largest net daily loss in the past 55 days was recorded. The overnight decline was bought into, and there is potential for further bullish pressure in the first half of the day. Selling at current levels appears less attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 4,545.00 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario is to sell on a pullback. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,545.00. The resistance level is located at 4,545.00.

The news backdrop for XAUUSD shows a bias in favour of sellers at 58% versus 42%, confirming a bearish market outlook. The technical picture also indicates a continued downward move after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 4,357.00 offers 188 pips of downside potential, while the second target at 4,344.00 increases the potential profit to 201 pips. A stop loss at 4,600.00 limits the risk to 55 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3.4 for the first target and 1:3.7 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,440.00

Entry point: 4,545.00 (Sell Limit)

Target 1: 4,357.00

Target 2: 4,344.00

Stop loss: 4,600.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.4 and 1:3.7

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