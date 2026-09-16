Trade ideas for EURUSD, DE 40, and JP 225 are available today. The ideas expire on 17 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).
EURUSD analysis shows that a pronounced bearish structure remains on the H4 chart following a series of consecutive declines. The price is сurrently well below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1580 and entering a short position after a corrective recovery. The 1.1580–1.1595 area acts as the nearest resistance zone, while consolidation above 1.1595 would significantly weaken the bearish outlook.
The news backdrop also favours sellers, with a 65% to 35% advantage over buyers. The first target at 1.1520 offers downside potential of 60 pips from the entry point, while the second target at 1.1505 offers 75 pips. A stop loss at 1.1595 limits the risk to 15 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second. The scenario remains valid while the price stays below the 1.1580–1.1595 area.
DE 40 analysis shows that the H4 chart retains a predominantly bearish structure following a sharp decline and subsequent consolidation. The price is currently hovering below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 25,640 and entering a short position after a corrective recovery. The 25,640–25,778 area acts as a resistance zone, while consolidation above 25,778 would significantly weaken the bearish outlook.
The news backdrop also favours sellers, with a 67% to 33% advantage over buyers. The first target at 25,245 offers downside potential of 395 points from the entry point, while the second target at 25,015 offers 625 points. A stop loss at 25,778 limits the risk to 138 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of around 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:4.5 for the second.
JP 225 analysis shows that a local recovery is forming on the H4 chart following a volatile decline. The price is currently standing above the entry point, and the trade is already active after buying from the 63,200 area. As long as the index holds above 62,450, the recovery scenario remains valid. The nearest target is around 64,700, and consolidation above this area would pave the way for a move towards 64,800.
The news backdrop remains unfavourable for buyers, with sellers holding a 69% to 31% advantage. Therefore, the current rise should still be viewed as a recovery within an unstable structure. The first target at 64,700 offers upside potential of 1,500 points from the entry point, while the second target at 64,800 offers 1,600 points. A stop loss at 62,450 limits the risk to 750 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and around 1:2.1 for the second.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.