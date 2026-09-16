Trade ideas for EURUSD, DE 40, and JP 225 are available today. The ideas expire on 17 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that a pronounced bearish structure remains on the H4 chart following a series of consecutive declines. The price is сurrently well below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1580 and entering a short position after a corrective recovery. The 1.1580–1.1595 area acts as the nearest resistance zone, while consolidation above 1.1595 would significantly weaken the bearish outlook.

The news backdrop also favours sellers, with a 65% to 35% advantage over buyers. The first target at 1.1520 offers downside potential of 60 pips from the entry point, while the second target at 1.1505 offers 75 pips. A stop loss at 1.1595 limits the risk to 15 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second. The scenario remains valid while the price stays below the 1.1580–1.1595 area.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1545

Entry point: 1.1580

Stop loss: 1.1595

Target 1: 1.1520

Target 2: 1.1505

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5

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DE 40 trade idea

DE 40 analysis shows that the H4 chart retains a predominantly bearish structure following a sharp decline and subsequent consolidation. The price is currently hovering below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 25,640 and entering a short position after a corrective recovery. The 25,640–25,778 area acts as a resistance zone, while consolidation above 25,778 would significantly weaken the bearish outlook.

The news backdrop also favours sellers, with a 67% to 33% advantage over buyers. The first target at 25,245 offers downside potential of 395 points from the entry point, while the second target at 25,015 offers 625 points. A stop loss at 25,778 limits the risk to 138 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of around 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:4.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,455

Entry point: 25,640

Stop loss: 25,778

Target 1: 25,245

Target 2: 25,015

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:4.5

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JP 225 trade idea

JP 225 analysis shows that a local recovery is forming on the H4 chart following a volatile decline. The price is currently standing above the entry point, and the trade is already active after buying from the 63,200 area. As long as the index holds above 62,450, the recovery scenario remains valid. The nearest target is around 64,700, and consolidation above this area would pave the way for a move towards 64,800.

The news backdrop remains unfavourable for buyers, with sellers holding a 69% to 31% advantage. Therefore, the current rise should still be viewed as a recovery within an unstable structure. The first target at 64,700 offers upside potential of 1,500 points from the entry point, while the second target at 64,800 offers 1,600 points. A stop loss at 62,450 limits the risk to 750 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and around 1:2.1 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 63,630

Entry point: 63,200

Stop loss: 62,450

Target 1: 64,700

Target 2: 64,800

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2 and 1:2.1

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