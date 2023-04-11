Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex has increased partner commission for Gold, Silver, Oil, and US indices

11.04.2023 / 12:27

Dear Clients and Partners,

The RoboForex Partner Programme has become even better! We increased the partner commission for trading Gold, Silver, Oil, and US indices. As a RoboForex Partner you can now earn at least two times more when your clients trade these popular instruments.

Example of partner commission rate for Pro accounts:

  • High commission
    Earn up to 70% of the broker’s revenue, and additionally up to 20% within the framework of the loyalty programme.

  • Special Affiliate accounts
    Get maximum payouts with the help of client accounts with increased spreads and commissions for a transaction.

  • Multilevel programmes
    Create your own partner network in one of two schemes: 2 levels "VIP" programme, or 5 levels "Expert".

  • Copy-trading
    Attract clients to the CopyFX copy-trading system and receive commission like a Partner. And if you're an experienced trader, you can get two types of commission: one from investors copying your strategies, and the Partner commission.

How to become a Partner

  • Open a Partner account
  • Use promotional materials to attract clients
  • Receive your commission for your referrals' transactions

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

