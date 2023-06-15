Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex News

RoboForex Wins Prestigious Award for R MobileTrader Mobile App

15.06.2023 / 14:50

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are proud to announce that RoboForex has received a new award from the international expert community, “GFA - B2B 2023”. Our mobile application, R MobileTrader, has been honoured with the "Best Mobile Trading App" title!

R MobileTrader has surpassed competitors' apps in the industry based on the following key criteria:

  • Uninterrupted connectivity between clients and the market
  • User-friendliness
  • Number of trading management tools

We are grateful to the jury and our users who voted for us!

Trade on the award-winning platform – R MobileTrader

  • Easy Start

    Start investing with as little as 100 USD

  • Over 12,000 instruments

    Trade US stocks, ETFs, currencies, and stock CFDs

  • Market analysis and news

    Stay updated on every event

Learn More

Download the application

  • img
  • img

Sincerely,
The RoboForex team

RoboForex news

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano