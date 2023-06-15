RoboForex Wins Prestigious Award for R MobileTrader Mobile App

Dear Clients and Partners,
We are proud to announce that RoboForex has received a new award from the international expert community, “GFA - B2B 2023”. Our mobile application, R MobileTrader, has been honoured with the "Best Mobile Trading App" title!
R MobileTrader has surpassed competitors' apps in the industry based on the following key criteria:
- Uninterrupted connectivity between clients and the market
- User-friendliness
- Number of trading management tools
We are grateful to the jury and our users who voted for us!
