RoboForex Wins Prestigious Award for R MobileTrader Mobile App

Dear Clients and Partners,

We are proud to announce that RoboForex has received a new award from the international expert community, “GFA - B2B 2023”. Our mobile application, R MobileTrader, has been honoured with the "Best Mobile Trading App" title!

R MobileTrader has surpassed competitors' apps in the industry based on the following key criteria:

Uninterrupted connectivity between clients and the market

User-friendliness

Number of trading management tools

We are grateful to the jury and our users who voted for us!