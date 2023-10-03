RoboForex increases Partner payouts for select instruments as part of a promotional offer

Dear Clients and Partners,

RoboForex continually offers its partners opportunities for growth, and here is another exciting one for you: we are launching a promotion that boosts affiliate payments for selected instruments!

Partners enrolled in the VIP programme , whose clients trade on Pro Standard and Cent accounts , are eligible to participate. This commission increase will last until 31 March 2024.

The following instruments are eligible for this promotion:

Trading instrument Current payout amount ($ per lot) New payment amount ($ per lot) AUDUSD 8 9.25 EURJPY 4.61 7.05 EURUSD 6.50 8.57 GBPUSD 6.50 9.12 GBPJPY 7.68 9.53 USDCAD 6.10 8.33 USDCHF 8.22 9.69 USDJPY 6.14 8.50

