RoboForex increases Partner payouts for select instruments as part of a promotional offer

03.10.2023 / 12:00

Dear Clients and Partners,

RoboForex continually offers its partners opportunities for growth, and here is another exciting one for you: we are launching a promotion that boosts affiliate payments for selected instruments!

Partners enrolled in the VIP programme , whose clients trade on Pro Standard and Cent accounts , are eligible to participate. This commission increase will last until 31 March 2024.

The following instruments are eligible for this promotion:

Trading instrumentCurrent payout amount ($ per lot)New payment amount ($ per lot)
AUDUSD89.25
EURJPY4.617.05
EURUSD6.508.57
GBPUSD6.509.12
GBPJPY7.689.53
USDCAD6.108.33
USDCHF8.229.69
USDJPY6.148.50

Join one of the best Partner programmes in the market

  • Loyalty programme.
    Up to 20% extra profit on your total monthly revenue.

  • No Payout Limits.
    No restrictions on the maximum payments per month or per client.

  • Daily Payments
    Automatical transfer of the commission to your account on a daily basis.

How to become a Partner:

  • Open a Partner account
  • Utilise our promotional materials to attract clients
  • Receive a commission for your referrals' transactions

