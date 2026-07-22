The XRP (XRPUSD) price has pulled back to 1.1310. The token is following the broader trend, but its own news flow remains positive. For more details, see our analysis for 22 July 2026.
The XRP (XRPUSD) rate is falling to 1.1310 on Wednesday. This is a local reaction, as the token's fundamentals remain relatively sound.
Ripple is expanding its presence in the traditional financial sector as banks and asset managers adopt blockchain more actively. At the same time, developers are preparing new XRP Ledger features for institutional payments, tokenised assets, and other financial services.
According to Bitwise's Q3 2026 review, around 79% of the major financial institutions tracked have partnerships, pilot projects, or other business ties with Ripple or XRP. These include Bank of America, BlackRock, BNY Mellon, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, UBS, Visa, and Wells Fargo.
BNY Mellon serves as the primary custodian of the RLUSD stablecoin and provides custody services for Bitwise's XRP ETF. Ripple also works with JPMorgan, Mastercard, and Ondo Finance. Santander, Standard Chartered, SBI Holdings, and CIBC continue to use RippleNet for cross-border payments. This strengthens Ripple's position in the institutional segment, although not all of these relationships involve the direct use of XRP.
Future XRP Ledger upgrades include batch transaction processing, confidential transfers, fee payments by companies on behalf of clients, delegation of limited account access, and configurable multi-purpose tokens. Developers also intend to improve network performance and reduce memory consumption.
The XRP (XRPUSD) outlook is broadly favourable.
On the XRPUSD H4 chart, the price is correcting after a sharp rise towards the 1.1500–1.1600 area and is currently trading near 1.1310. The price has pulled back from the upper Bollinger Band but is holding above the indicator's middle line, so the bullish structure remains intact.
The nearest resistance level lies in the 1.1440–1.1500 area, followed by 1.1615. Support levels are located at 1.1270 and 1.1095. As long as XRPUSD remains above 1.1270, another attempt to move higher is likely. A breakout below this level would deepen the correction towards 1.1095.
MACD remains in positive territory, although bullish momentum is weakening. The Stochastic Oscillator is pointing downwards and approaching oversold territory, confirming short-term selling pressure. The baseline scenario remains consolidation within the 1.1270–1.1440 range with a moderately positive bias.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 1.1440 resistance level would confirm the end of the local correction and renewed bullish momentum in XRPUSD.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the 1.1270 support level would indicate increasing selling pressure and create conditions for a continued correction.
The main risk to the bullish XRPUSD scenario remains buyers' failure to push the price back above 1.1440. A breakout below the 1.1270 support level would strengthen the corrective momentum and increase the likelihood of a decline towards 1.1095. At the same time, Ripple's expanding cooperation with financial institutions and the development of the XRP Ledger infrastructure continue to provide fundamental support for the token.
The XRP price has temporarily declined, but the overall outlook remains positive. The XRPUSD forecast for today, 22 July 2026, suggests the price could remain within the 1.1270–1.1440 range, with attempts to move higher.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.