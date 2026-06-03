The EURUSD rate has stopped reacting to statistics with higher volatility and continues to move within a narrow range. The rate currently stands at 1.1615. Discover more in our analysis for 3 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast: key takeaways

US JOLTS job openings: previously at 6.887 million, currently at 7.618 million

Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.2% in May

EURUSD forecast for 3 June 2026: 1.1600 and 1.1700

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD forecast takes into account that the pair has been stuck in a narrow range with minimal volatility, despite strong European inflation and geopolitical threats.

Yesterday, the Eurozone CPI data for May came out: headline inflation accelerated to 3.2% from the previous reading of 3.0%, while core inflation rose to 2.5%, above the forecast of 2.3%. This almost guarantees an ECB rate hike at the 11 June meeting, with the market estimating the likelihood of a rate increase at 85%. Despite these figures, the EURUSD rate showed almost no reaction to the statistics.

The release of US JOLTS job openings also surprised the market, with the actual reading showing a jump in job openings to 7.618 million, above the forecast of 6.82 million, while the ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.0, the best reading since May 2022. This strengthens expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high in the near term. However, even these figures failed to unbalance the pair and trigger higher volatility.

All hopes for the return of volatility are linked to the release of US Nonfarm Payrolls, with the figure forecast to be 115,000.

The market has fallen into a summer coma. Participants are waiting for a real breakthrough, either the signing of a memorandum with Iran or Friday’s US labour market data, and for now they have to hope for a miracle that will add volatility to the EURUSD pair.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD price formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, quotes may form an upward wave as the pattern signal plays out. Since they remain within an ascending channel, the 1.1700 resistance level may act as the upside target. A breakout above this level would open the door for continued upward momentum.

At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also suggests another market scenario. Quotes could form a corrective wave and test the 1.1600 support level. After rebounding, they could continue their uptrend.

EURUSD overview

Asset: EURUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: sideways with an upward bias

Key resistance levels: 1.1700 and 1.1785

Key support levels: 1.1600 and 1.1510





EURUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the 1.1700 resistance level would indicate buyer dominance and create conditions for opening long positions.

Take Profit: 1.1785

Stop Loss: 1.1675

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the ascending channel and consolidation below 1.1600 would signal a downward wave.

Take Profit: 1.1510

Stop Loss: 1.1625

Risk factors

Risks to the EURUSD growth scenario are linked to higher market sensitivity to geopolitical news, economic data, and unexpected signals from the Fed and the ECB, which could reduce demand for the euro and push the pair lower.

Summary

The pair is stuck in a narrow range while awaiting a real trigger for movement. EURUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 1.1700 following a correction.

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