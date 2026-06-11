Today, the ECB may raise the interest rate to save the euro. Against this backdrop, the EURUSD pair is forming a correction, with the rate currently at 1.1550. Find more details in our analysis for 11 June 2026.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that, after falling, the pair is forming a correction and testing the 1.1550 mark.
The ECB meeting will take place today, at which the interest rate is expected to be raised to 2.25%, for the first time in three years. The main intrigue of the day is not the rate hike itself, as the market has fully priced that in, but the signals that the ECB will give for the future, and how they will compete with the hawkish backdrop from the US.
ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a press conference today. If she makes it clear that this will not be the last rate hike this year, the euro may receive short-term support. If she hints at a pause, that would be a bearish signal for the pair.
US CPI inflation data for May was published yesterday. The actual reading came in at 4.2%, the highest level since 2023, fuelling market expectations that the Federal Reserve will most likely be forced to raise rates before the end of the year rather than cut them. The gap in monetary policy, with the ECB only starting its cycle while the Fed is tightening further, is narrowing, but it is still supporting the USD.
The forecast for 11 June 2026 takes into account that the EURUSD pair has frozen in tension ahead of the ECB’s first rate hike in three years. The hawkish repricing of Fed expectations, with US inflation at 4.2%, and the escalation in the Middle East are providing support for the dollar. If Lagarde does not surprise the market with aggressive rhetoric, the pair could break below the 1.1500 level and continue to fall.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, quotes may continue their upward trajectory following the pattern signal and return to the ascending channel, with the upside target at the 1.1650 resistance level. A breakout above this level would open the door for continued upward momentum.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also suggests another scenario, with quotes possibly edging lower and testing the 1.1500 support level. After a breakout, the downtrend could continue.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the support level, with quotes consolidating below 1.1500, would create conditions for opening short positions.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
If quotes return to the ascending channel, break above the resistance level, and consolidate above 1.1580, this would signal an upward wave.
The main risks to the EURUSD downside scenario are linked to Federal Reserve easing, which may support further EURUSD growth. An additional risk factor is the ECB rate decision. A larger-than-expected increase would provide additional support for the euro and trigger a wave of growth.
The euro is attempting to strengthen in anticipation of the ECB’s interest rate decision. EURUSD technical analysis suggests growth towards 1.1650.
The ECB holds rates at 2.15% while the Fed stays at 3.75% — and that divergence is the central driver of EURUSD in 2026. The pair is range-bound between 1.1400 and 1.1915, with Deutsche Bank targeting 1.2500 and Morgan Stanley calling for 1.3000 by year-end. We analyse the technicals, break down the macro factors, and outline three trading scenarios with specific entry levels.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.