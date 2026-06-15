The EURUSD pair maintains its upward momentum thanks to easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with the rate currently at 1.1612. Discover more in our analysis for 15 June 2026.
The EURUSD rate continues to strengthen after breaking confidently above the 1.1580 resistance level. The next target for buyers could be the 1.1665 area, where the nearest significant resistance level stands.
Reports that the US and Iran reached agreements that open the way to the end of military action in the Middle East supported the European currency. Market participants believe that regional tensions are gradually easing and that oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz may return to normal, which is improving market sentiment and reducing demand for safe-haven assets.
The latest US inflation expectations data also put additional pressure on the US dollar. According to the University of Michigan survey, the one-year inflation forecast fell to 4.6% in June 2026 from 4.8% a month earlier. Five-year inflation expectations also dropped to 3.4% from 3.9% in May. Slower inflation expectations are strengthening the case for softer Fed policy in the future and limiting the upside potential of the US currency.
The EURUSD pair is rebounding from the upper boundary of the descending channel, indicating continued selling pressure. Despite buyers’ attempts to gain a foothold above the EMA-65, upward momentum has not yet developed steadily. The EURUSD forecast for today suggests the completion of the current bullish correction and a renewed decline, with a target at 1.1500.
The technical picture remains favourable for the downside scenario. The Stochastic Oscillator reached overbought territory and is forming a signal for a downward reversal, suggesting the likely end of the corrective rise. In addition, the indicator is rebounding from the descending resistance line, increasing the risks of a renewed downward move. A breakout below the lower boundary of an ascending channel, with the price consolidating below 1.1570, will confirm the bearish scenario.
An alternative scenario suggests stronger buying activity after a breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel and price consolidation above 1.1630. Such a signal will confirm the cancellation of the downside scenario and point to the potential for continued growth towards 1.1695.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the lower boundary of the bullish channel, with quotes consolidating below 1.1570, would create conditions for opening short positions.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above the upper boundary of the descending channel and a breakout above the 1.1630 level would indicate bullish momentum, with an upside target at 1.1695.
The main risk factors for the EURUSD downside scenario remain a further improvement in the geopolitical backdrop and stronger risk appetite. An additional risk factor is a consolidation above 1.1630, which may break the bearish technical structure and generate bullish momentum towards 1.1695.
Technical analysis of EURUSD suggests a high probability of a renewed decline, with a downside target at 1.1500. However, a breakout above the 1.1630 resistance level would cancel the bearish scenario and open the way for growth towards 1.1695.
The ECB holds rates at 2.15% while the Fed stays at 3.75% — and that divergence is the central driver of EURUSD in 2026. The pair is range-bound between 1.1400 and 1.1915, with Deutsche Bank targeting 1.2500 and Morgan Stanley calling for 1.3000 by year-end. We analyse the technicals, break down the macro factors, and outline three trading scenarios with specific entry levels.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.