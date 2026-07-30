The EURUSD pair climbed to 1.1450 following the Federal Reserve meeting as the market is temporarily disappointed with the US dollar. For more details, see our analysis for 30 July 2026.
The EURUSD rate rose to 1.1450 on Thursday and is now correcting. The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged despite heightened inflation risks caused by a renewed escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
However, three FOMC members supported a rate hike. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh emphasised that the pause should not be regarded as a sign of the regulator’s inaction, with further decisions depending on incoming economic data.
In the Middle East, the US reportedly resumed air strikes on Iran following attacks on American forces in the region. The parties have so far failed to reach an agreement, as Tehran insists on retaining control over the Strait of Hormuz. This continues to fuel concerns about inflation and the future path of interest rates.
The EURUSD outlook is neutral.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair has formed a strong upward momentum and is trading near 1.1451. The price moved sharply above the middle Bollinger Band and tested the indicator’s upper boundary, indicating a clear advantage for buyers.
The nearest resistance level lies at 1.1474, followed by 1.1500. Support levels are located at 1.1443 and 1.1428. As long as the pair remains above 1.1443, the baseline scenario suggests another test of the local high.
MACD has moved into positive territory and confirms strengthening upward momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator is in overbought territory, so a pause or short-term correction may follow the sharp rise. The baseline scenario remains movement within the 1.1443–1.1474 range with a moderately positive bias.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 1.1474 resistance level would confirm continued upward momentum and create conditions for further EURUSD growth.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the 1.1443 support level would indicate waning buying pressure and a correction after the pair’s sharp rise.
The main risk to the EURUSD bullish scenario remains a recovery in demand for the US dollar amid hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials or renewed inflation fears due to the conflict in the Middle East. As long as the price remains above 1.1443, buyers retain the advantage. However, overbought indicators increase the likelihood of a local correction.
The EURUSD pair has risen and is consolidating while monitoring the news flow. The EURUSD forecast for today, 30 July 2026, does not rule out a move towards 1.1474 within the sideways range.
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.