Comments from the Federal Reserve chairman provided additional support for the USD, with the EURUSD rate currently standing at 1.1590. For more details, see our analysis for 31 August 2026.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that the pair continues its corrective wave after the previous rise and is testing the 1.1590 level.
Following the Federal Reserve chairman’s speech, the market significantly raised expectations of a September rate hike, with the probability of a 25-basis-point increase up to around 57–60%. This became the main fundamental factor weighing on the euro. Warsh stressed that inflation remains too high and financial conditions are not restrictive enough. This reassessment of expectations increases the US dollar’s interest rate advantage.
Inflation risks persist in the eurozone, including those related to rising energy costs. Against this backdrop, the market continues to price in the possibility of an ECB rate hike in September, limiting pressure on the EURUSD pair from a stronger US dollar.
Market attention is shifting to the key triggers of the week: US Nonfarm Payrolls, unemployment, and wage data. These figures could confirm or challenge expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September. Fresh eurozone inflation data is also due and will be crucial for the ECB’s future policy.
The forecast for 31 August 2026 suggests that the Federal Reserve’s hawkish signal and rising rate hike expectations are putting pressure on the euro, while high inflation and energy risks continue to support the possibility of monetary policy tightening by the ECB. The key test for the US dollar’s current advantage will be US labour market data and eurozone inflation.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair formed an Engulfing reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price may form an upward wave as the signal plays out, with the upside target at the 1.1655 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the way for the uptrend to continue.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also suggests another scenario. The price may continue the correction and test the 1.1570 support level before rising.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout above the 1.1600 resistance level would create conditions for opening long positions and indicate an upward wave.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the support level, followed by consolidation below 1.1570, would indicate increased bearish pressure and a continued corrective wave.
The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 1 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to the EURUSD bullish scenario is a more hawkish Federal Reserve stance, which, amid accelerating inflation, could trigger another wave of US dollar strength. An additional factor is monetary policy easing by the ECB.
Following comments from the Federal Reserve chairman, the euro lost ground. At the same time, EURUSD technical analysis suggests a rise towards 1.1655.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.