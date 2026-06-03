The GBPUSD pair is standing in a narrow sideways range near 1.3464. The market needs strong news. Find out more in our analysis for 3 June 2026.

GBPUSD forecast: key takeaways

The GBPUSD pair has barely moved since the start of the week, with the market having little reason for activity

The market expects one BoE rate hike before the end of the year and does not rule out a second

GBPUSD forecast for 3 June 2026: 1.3300

Fundamental analysis

The GBPUSD rate is hovering around 1.3464 in the middle of the week without significant changes. Investors continue to monitor negotiations between the US and Iran and assess their impact on the global economy and energy markets.

Despite diplomatic contacts, new incidents in the Middle East have cast doubt on the prospects for a swift restoration of full shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important routes for global oil and gas supplies.

Oil prices are rising, and this has particular importance for the UK. The country’s economy depends more heavily on energy imports than the US economy. Therefore, higher oil and gas prices have a more immediate impact on inflation and consumer spending.

High interest rates continue to support the pound. Before the conflict escalated, the market expected two Bank of England rate cuts during the year. However, investors have since begun to price in the likelihood of policy tightening to combat inflation driven by rising energy prices.

The market is now pricing in approximately one Bank of England rate hike before the end of the year and is partly pricing in a second move.

However, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gave a more restrained signal last week, saying that a temporary inflation surge above the 2% target is acceptable and does not require an immediate rate hike. This reduces the likelihood of aggressive policy tightening in the coming months.

The GBPUSD forecast is neutral.

Technical outlook

The GBPUSD pair remains in a consolidation phase on the H4 chart after the sharp decline from May highs in the 1.3630–1.3650 area. After forming a local low near 1.3300, buyers recouped some losses, but a sustainable upward momentum has yet to emerge. Recent sessions have seen prices fluctuate between 1.3430 and 1.3485, with the market still searching for direction for its next move.

The pair is now trading near 1.3460 and is holding close to the middle Bollinger Band, indicating a balance of forces between buyers and sellers. The nearest resistance is located around 1.3485, while a stronger seller zone lies near 1.3550–1.3560. The support level remains at 1.3300, which continues to act as the key foundation for the entire recovery structure of recent weeks.

The technical picture appears neutral with a moderately negative bias. MACD is hovering around the zero line and does not show any significant momentum, confirming the sideways phase. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning downwards from the middle part of the range, signalling weakening short-term demand. As long as the GBPUSD pair holds below 1.3485–1.3550, the risks of a return to the 1.3300 support level remain. To improve the medium-term picture, buyers need to firmly consolidate above 1.3485 and then test the 1.3550 area.

GBPUSD overview

Asset: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward with signs of local stabilisation

Key resistance levels: 1.3485 and 1.3550

Key support levels: 1.3430 and 1.3300





GBPUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 1.3430 support level would increase pressure on the pound amid rising energy prices, ongoing uncertainty around US-Iran negotiations, and expectations of prolonged high US interest rates.

Take Profit: 1.3300

Stop Loss: 1.3470

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above 1.3485 would signal corrective growth and allow buyers to test the 1.3550 area.

Take Profit: 1.3550

Stop Loss: 1.3445

Risk factors

The GBPUSD pair remains in a consolidation phase. High Bank of England rates support the pound, but rising oil prices pose additional inflationary risks for the UK economy. The main drivers for the pair remain developments in the Middle East, Bank of England policy expectations, and the upcoming US labour market data.

Summary

The GBPUSD pair remains without a strong catalyst, but holds below crucial levels. The GBPUSD forecast for today, 3 June 2026, suggests movement towards 1.3300.

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