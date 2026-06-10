The GBPUSD pair returned to 1.3381, with broader prospects for the pound remaining negative. Find more details in our analysis for 10 June 2026.
The GBPUSD rate recovered to 1.3381 after falling to a two-month low shortly before. The primary reason for the previous drop was the strengthening of the US dollar, which is supported by growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike and demand for safe-haven assets amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Rising oil prices are putting additional pressure on the British currency. Following new Israeli strikes on targets in Iran, Brent prices rose by more than 5%, fuelling concerns about inflation and possible disruptions in global supply chains. This factor is especially sensitive for the UK due to its heavy dependence on energy imports.
Just a few months ago, the market anticipated the Bank of England could raise interest rates twice before the end of the year to curb inflation. However, after strong US statistics and the growing likelihood of tighter Fed policy, the GBP advantage has narrowed noticeably. Investors are now focusing more on the risks to the British economy related to expensive energy and slowing business activity.
At the same time, the Bank of England’s latest surveys showed that British businesses expect very moderate price growth over the next 12 months. This strengthened the market view that the regulator may delay the next rate hike until at least September.
Therefore, expectations for the GBPUSD pair remain moderately negative, with the dollar supported by strong US economic performance, high interest rates, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.
The GBPUSD forecast is bearish.
On H4, the GBPUSD pair is trading in a sideways range, capped by the 1.3485 resistance level and the 1.3300 support level. After a sharp decline in early June, quotes stabilised and entered a consolidation phase, holding near the middle Bollinger Band. The current price around 1.3380 reflects the absence of a clear trend.
Bollinger Bands are narrowing, indicating lower volatility and possible preparation for a stronger move. The price is periodically testing the range’s lower boundary, but a confident breakout has not yet occurred. The short-term structure remains neutral with a sideways bias.
Indicators confirm uncertainty: MACD is near the zero line without clear momentum, while the Stochastic Oscillator is turning downwards from overbought territory. This may signal the risk of a local decline, but the market will need a move beyond the range boundaries to form a sustainable direction.
Main scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout and consolidation below the 1.3300 support level would confirm stronger pressure on the pound amid strong US statistics, growing Fed rate expectations, and continuing risks to the British economy due to high energy prices.
Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above the 1.3485 resistance level would signal corrective growth and allow buyers to test the 1.3550 area.
The GBPUSD pair remains in a consolidation phase after recovering from two-month lows. High oil prices remain an additional risk factor for the pound. The pair’s further direction will depend on the situation in the Middle East and new signals from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.
The GBPUSD pair is moving without direction after falling to lows and rebounding. The GBPUSD forecast for today, 10 June 2026, suggests it will remain in the 1.3300-1.3485 range until a new driver appears.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.