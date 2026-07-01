The GBPUSD pair retreated to 1.3233, with political uncertainty weighing on the pound. Find out more in our analysis for 1 July 2026.

GBPUSD forecast: key takeaways

The GBPUSD pair looks cautious: UK domestic politics are highly tangled

The pound is yielding to the US dollar amid forecasts of further Fed rate hikes

GBPUSD forecast for 1 July 2026: 1.3141 or 1.3277

Fundamental analysis

The GBPUSD rate is falling to 1.3233 on Wednesday. In June, the pound lost about 1.7% against the dollar. The US currency continues to strengthen amid expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and strong US macroeconomic data.

An additional source of uncertainty remains UK domestic politics. The market continues to monitor the process of replacing the prime minister following Keir Starmer’s resignation. The leading contender is considered to be Andy Burnham, who has already presented the main principles of his economic program. He stated that he intends to adhere to the current fiscal rules and will not announce the composition of the new government until the leadership election procedure is complete.

Investors are particularly focused on the candidate for the post of finance minister. This appointment will determine investor confidence in UK government bonds and the government’s ability to control the growth of the budget deficit. Market participants fear an overly loose fiscal policy that could increase pressure on public finances.

Sentiment in the currency market remains cautious. According to CFTC data, short positions on the pound reached 8.72 billion USD, the highest level since 2015. This reflects a high level of pessimism among large speculative investors.

The GBPUSD forecast is moderate.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair is experiencing a corrective recovery after falling sharply in the second half of June. The pair managed to move away from the local low around 1.3141 and rise to the 1.3230–1.3250 area, but it remains below the key resistance level at 1.3277. The price is holding near the middle Bollinger Band, while the bands themselves are gradually narrowing, indicating lower volatility and the market shifting into a consolidation phase.

The technical picture appears neutral with a moderately negative bias. The nearest resistance level is located in the 1.3277–1.3327 zone, where sellers were previously more active. The main support level is at 1.3141. As long as quotes have failed to consolidate above 1.3277, it is premature to talk about a full-fledged upward reversal, while the risk of a return to the June lows remains.

Indicators are giving mixed signals. MACD is gradually recovering and approaching the zero mark, signalling weaker downward momentum. After leaving overbought territory, the Stochastic Oscillator turned downwards, suggesting a short-term correction. The baseline scenario remains consolidation in the 1.3141–1.3277 range, with the price expected to break out of the range after a new fundamental driver emerges.

GBPUSD overview

Asset: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: sideways with a moderately negative bias

Key resistance levels: 1.3277 and 1.3327

Key support levels: 1.3141 and 1.3100





GBPUSD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 1.3141 support level would confirm increased pressure on the pound amid expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes, strong US macroeconomic data, and political uncertainty in the UK.

Take Profit: 1.3100

Stop Loss: 1.3185

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 1.3277 resistance level would signal corrective growth and allow buyers to test the 1.3327 area amid a weaker dollar or improved sentiment around the UK economy.

Take Profit: 1.3327

Stop Loss: 1.3235

Risk factors

The main risk for the pound remains a stronger US dollar on expectations of a more hawkish Fed policy, with political uncertainty in the UK creating additional pressure on the GBPUSD rate. Consolidation above 1.3277 will become the first signal of weaker bearish pressure, but for now the baseline scenario remains consolidation with a moderate downside risk.

Summary

The GBPUSD pair is entering a consolidation range due to mixed political signals and a strong outlook for the US dollar. The GBPUSD forecast for today, 1 July 2026, suggests a sideways range between 1.3141 and 1.3277.

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