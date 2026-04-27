Rising oil prices continue to support the CAD, with the USDCAD rate testing the 1.3660 level. Discover more in our analysis for 27 April 2026.
Today’s USDCAD price forecast, for 27 April 2026, shows that the pair is moving in a narrow range, squeezed between the USD, which is strengthening on fears, and the CAD, which is supported by high oil prices. On Monday morning, quotes are consolidating around 1.3660, showing minimal intraday volatility after the pair hit new lows last week.
The main driver of today’s stagnation is the deadlock in the Strait of Hormuz, which has created a unique market parity: escalation is simultaneously pushing up both the US dollar, as a safe haven, and the Canadian dollar, through rising oil prices.
Drivers of volatility in USDCAD quotes:
The market is in a tug-of-war position. Goldman Sachs notes that while the energy shock remains in the foreground, domestic Canadian factors are receding into the background, and CAD dynamics will be shaped by oil and USD movements.
Canada, as the largest energy exporter to the US, is receiving strong support from high oil prices. However, that same geopolitics and uncertainty over the USMCA agreement are restraining risk appetite and preventing the CAD from strengthening.
The evening release of US inflation (PCE) data will be the day’s main trigger: strong figures will weaken expectations of a Fed rate cut and may push the pair higher, while weak data will strengthen the Canadian dollar amid the oil rally.
On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, following the correction, it may continue the upward wave as the signal plays out. Since quotes remain within an ascending channel, prices are expected to rise towards the nearest resistance level at 1.3750. A breakout above this level will open the way for continued upward momentum.
At the same time, the forecast for 27 April 2026 also includes a market scenario in which the USDCAD rate dips to the 1.3630 level.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above 1.3750 would confirm the start of an uptrend and open the way to the 1.4000 level if external pressure on the CAD remains.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the 1.3630 support level would indicate stronger pressure on the USD and the continued downward wave, with the potential for quotes to fall towards the 1.3555 area.
Geopolitics and oil prices remain factors influencing the USDCAD rate. Rising energy prices are supporting the CAD, but demand for the dollar as a safe-haven asset and expectations of hawkish Fed policy are keeping the USD strong. An additional factor will be the release of US inflation (PCE) data, which may either strengthen or weaken the USD.
The market is awaiting the release of US inflation (PCE) data, which will bring some clarity to the Fed’s future decisions. USDCAD technical analysis suggests growth towards the 1.3750 resistance level after a correction.
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