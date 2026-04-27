Rising oil prices continue to support the CAD, with the USDCAD rate testing the 1.3660 level. Discover more in our analysis for 27 April 2026.

USDCAD forecast: key takeaways

US-Iran negotiations have finally reached a dead end

Oil prices are rising amid the blockade, supporting the CAD

The release of US inflation (PCE) data will be the day’s main trigger

USDCAD forecast for 27 April 2026: 1.3750 or 1.3630

Fundamental analysis

Today’s USDCAD price forecast, for 27 April 2026, shows that the pair is moving in a narrow range, squeezed between the USD, which is strengthening on fears, and the CAD, which is supported by high oil prices. On Monday morning, quotes are consolidating around 1.3660, showing minimal intraday volatility after the pair hit new lows last week.

The main driver of today’s stagnation is the deadlock in the Strait of Hormuz, which has created a unique market parity: escalation is simultaneously pushing up both the US dollar, as a safe haven, and the Canadian dollar, through rising oil prices.

Drivers of volatility in USDCAD quotes:

US-Iran negotiations have finally reached a dead end: Trump cancelled the delegation’s trip to Pakistan, stating that the Iranians had offered a lot, but not enough. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in turn, rejected negotiations imposed under threats or blockade. This put a damper on hopes for a quick reopening of the strait

Oil prices are rising amid the blockade: WTI is trading around 94.00 USD per barrel, while Brent is trading around 101.00 USD, supporting the Canadian currency. The strategic strait remains effectively locked by Iranian control and the US naval blockade, which is creating risks of prolonged disruptions in oil supplies

The dollar is balancing between rates and geopolitics: the DXY index is holding around 98.50, bolstered as a safe haven; however, investors are biding their time ahead of this evening’s release of the US core PCE (inflation) index, which may shed light on the Fed’s next moves

The market is in a tug-of-war position. Goldman Sachs notes that while the energy shock remains in the foreground, domestic Canadian factors are receding into the background, and CAD dynamics will be shaped by oil and USD movements.

Canada, as the largest energy exporter to the US, is receiving strong support from high oil prices. However, that same geopolitics and uncertainty over the USMCA agreement are restraining risk appetite and preventing the CAD from strengthening.

The evening release of US inflation (PCE) data will be the day’s main trigger: strong figures will weaken expectations of a Fed rate cut and may push the pair higher, while weak data will strengthen the Canadian dollar amid the oil rally.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, following the correction, it may continue the upward wave as the signal plays out. Since quotes remain within an ascending channel, prices are expected to rise towards the nearest resistance level at 1.3750. A breakout above this level will open the way for continued upward momentum.

At the same time, the forecast for 27 April 2026 also includes a market scenario in which the USDCAD rate dips to the 1.3630 level.

USDCAD overview

Asset: USDCAD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: downward

Key resistance levels: 1.3750 and 1.4000

Key support levels: 1.3630 and 1.3555





USDCAD trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above 1.3750 would confirm the start of an uptrend and open the way to the 1.4000 level if external pressure on the CAD remains.

Take Profit: 1.4000

Stop Loss: 1.3710

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 1.3630 support level would indicate stronger pressure on the USD and the continued downward wave, with the potential for quotes to fall towards the 1.3555 area.

Take Profit: 1.3555

Stop Loss: 1.3675

Risk factors

Geopolitics and oil prices remain factors influencing the USDCAD rate. Rising energy prices are supporting the CAD, but demand for the dollar as a safe-haven asset and expectations of hawkish Fed policy are keeping the USD strong. An additional factor will be the release of US inflation (PCE) data, which may either strengthen or weaken the USD.

Summary

The market is awaiting the release of US inflation (PCE) data, which will bring some clarity to the Fed’s future decisions. USDCAD technical analysis suggests growth towards the 1.3750 resistance level after a correction.

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