The USDJPY rate continues to rise steadily, supported by strong US labour market data. Quotes currently stand at 159.93. Find more details in our analysis for 3 June 2026.
The USDJPY pair is rising for the fourth consecutive trading session. Buyers have strengthened the upward momentum after a confident breakout above the 159.55 resistance level. The price has now approached the psychologically important 160.00 mark, which had previously triggered official currency intervention by the Japanese authorities.
Although the Japanese yen continues to weaken, market participants still expect another BoJ rate hike at the end of this month. These expectations are fuelled by rising domestic costs, the ongoing weakness of the national currency, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which are putting additional pressure on the Japanese economy.
US labour market data released yesterday supported the US dollar. According to the report, job openings in the US rose by 731 thousand in April compared to the previous month and reached 7.62 million, the highest level since November 2024. At the same time, layoffs declined, indicating sustained demand for labour and supporting the current bullish momentum in the USDJPY pair.
The USDJPY pair continues to consolidate within the Triangle pattern. Buyers are testing the pattern’s upper boundary for the third time, increasing the likelihood of a breakout and a new upward momentum. Despite the sideways movement, the price remains above the EMA-65, indicating that bulls continue to have the upper hand. The USDJPY forecast for today suggests further growth towards the 160.30 level.
The technical picture remains favourable for the upward scenario. The Stochastic Oscillator reached the support zone and formed a bullish crossover, signalling stronger buying activity. A confident breakout above the Triangle pattern’s upper boundary, followed by consolidation above 160.00, would confirm further growth.
An alternative scenario suggests increased selling pressure if the price breaks below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern and consolidates below 159.75. Such a signal would confirm a shift of initiative to the bears and open the potential for a decline towards 159.35.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 160.00 resistance level would indicate the implementation of the Triangle pattern with a target at 160.30 and create conditions for opening long positions.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the Triangle pattern’s lower boundary, with the price settling below 159.75, would indicate the formation of a downward signal.
Risks to the USDJPY upside scenario remain near the 160.00 level, as further weakening of the yen could trigger direct currency intervention by the Japanese authorities. An additional negative factor for buyers will be the failure to consolidate above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern, which could lead to a corrective decline towards 159.35.
Today’s USDJPY forecast indicates that as long as the price remains above the EMA-65 and there is potential for a breakout above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern, the growth scenario towards 160.30 remains the priority.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold's historic rally to 4,381 USD, details the impact of the Fed's easing cycle and record central bank buying, and explores potential scenarios as the metal consolidates near 4,000 USD before a projected technical breakout toward 4,500 USD and higher.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.