Having consolidated above the 160.00 level, the yen is awaiting action from the Japanese government and the market’s reaction, with the rate currently at 160.05. Discover more in our analysis for 9 June 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Escalation in the Middle East continues to play in favour of the US currency

US CPI data could trigger the pair’s movement

USDJPY forecast for 9 June 2026: 161.00

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis for 9 June 2026 shows that the pair is testing the psychological 160.00 mark and continues to move in a horizontal channel, awaiting a trigger for a breakout of the 160.00 level or a decline. On Tuesday morning, quotes are trading around 160.05.

Escalation in the Middle East continues to play in favour of the US currency. While investors are fleeing from risk into the USD, Japan is suffering from the oil shock, as high energy prices are hitting the country’s trade balance, increasing pressure on the yen.

The 160.00 level has long been regarded by the Japanese authorities as a red line beyond which intervention follows. This morning, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama once again issued a stern warning: the position has not changed, and the authorities are ready to take decisive measures.

The USDJPY pair has undergone a shift over the past week. Strong US labour market data and a hawkish repricing of Fed expectations sent the pair above the psychological 160.00 level despite loud threats of intervention from Tokyo.

The market views the intervention as an attempt to keep the yen afloat, but history has shown that the effect of intervention is short-lived. Technically, the bulls control the situation, while tomorrow’s US CPI inflation data could trigger a move in the pair: strong data could send the price towards 161.00-162.00, while weak data could trigger a correction towards the 159.00 support level.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair formed a Harami reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band, trading around 160.05. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it could continue the upward wave following the pattern signal, with the upside target at 161.00.

At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also takes into account another market scenario, where the USDJPY rate could fall to the 159.50 support level before growth.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 160.35 and 161.00

Key support levels: 159.50 and 159.00





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel and consolidation above 160.35 would create conditions for opening long positions.

Take Profit: 161.00

Stop Loss: 160.05

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 159.50 support level and consolidation below the lower boundary of the bullish channel would trigger a corrective wave.

Take Profit: 159.00

Stop Loss: 159.70

Risk factors

A decline in demand for the US dollar amid weak macroeconomic data and lower expectations of further Fed policy tightening may become a risk to the growth scenario. An additional factor that could invalidate the upside scenario will be Japanese government action regarding intervention.

Summary

The yen continues to lose ground in anticipation of Japanese government intervention decisions and strong US economic data. USDJPY technical analysis suggests growth towards 161.00.

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