The USDJPY pair is starting the new week near 160.20, with the market awaiting the Bank of Japan’s decision and its comments. Discover more in our analysis for 15 June 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The USDJPY pair looks strong, although the technical signals do not appear as aggressive

All eyes are on the Bank of Japan’s decision and its signals

USDJPY forecast for 15 June 2026: 160.60

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate is standing near 160.20 on Monday, with the yen giving back some of last Thursday’s gains. The market is focused on the upcoming Bank of Japan meeting.

Investors are almost certain that the regulator will raise the interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.0%. If the forecast proves correct, the rate will reach its highest level since 1995 and will mark the first increase since last December.

Reports about the condition of Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda also drew additional attention. According to Japanese media, he has been hospitalised with an infection and may miss this week’s meeting. The news is adding to uncertainty regarding the regulator’s further signals.

Earlier, the yen strengthened after the dollar fell following Donald Trump’s statements that an agreement between the US and Iran may be signed in the coming days.

For Japan, the situation in the Middle East remains particularly important, as the country depends heavily on oil imports from the region. Therefore, any supply disruptions or jumps in energy prices directly affect inflation, the yen exchange rate, and the Bank of Japan’s further decisions.

The USDJPY forecast is moderately positive.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair maintains a steady uptrend, although the pace of growth has slowed noticeably in recent sessions. After hitting a new local high in the 160.60 area, quotes moved into a consolidation phase, currently hovering around 160.20. The price remains in the upper part of the Bollinger Bands, confirming that buyers remain in control even after the recent wave of profit-taking.

The technical picture remains moderately positive. The sequence of higher lows and higher highs remains in place, while support in the 159.95–160.00 area continues to protect the market from a deeper correction. The nearest resistance level is located around 160.60, where the recent high stands. If the market breaks above this mark, it may receive an additional boost to continue the upward move. Support is located in the 159.50–159.55 zone.

The indicators are signalling a slowdown in bullish momentum. MACD remains in positive territory, but the histogram is gradually declining, indicating weaker upside momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator is turning upwards after correcting from overbought territory, indicating the possibility of a new attempt by buyers to test the highs. The baseline scenario remains consolidation above 160.00, followed by a test of the 160.60 resistance level. A breakout below the 159.50 support level will be the first signal of a deeper correction.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 160.60 and 161.00

Key support levels: 160.00 and 159.50





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above resistance at 160.60 will confirm that the upward trend remains in place and will open the way for the development of a new wave of growth against the backdrop of expectations that the dollar will keep its strong position and that the market will react cautiously to the Bank of Japan’s decision.

Take Profit: 161.00

Stop Loss: 160.30

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A break of support at 159.50 will become a signal of a corrective decline developing against the backdrop of possible hawkish rhetoric from the Bank of Japan or stronger demand for the yen after the regulator’s meeting.

Take Profit: 159.00

Stop Loss: 159.80

Risk factors

The risk to the USDJPY upside scenario remains the probability of currency interventions by the Japanese authorities. The reason is that quotes are standing near levels where the authorities previously acted to support the yen. An additional factor that may pressure the pair is a hawkish Bank of Japan signal on further rate hikes or a weaker dollar amid an improved geopolitical situation around Iran.

Summary

The USDJPY pair remains close to local highs, and the week is expected to be tense. The USDJPY forecast for today, 15 June 2026, suggests a retest of the 160.60 level after a pause.

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