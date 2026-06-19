The USDJPY rate is strengthening against the backdrop of hawkish Fed rhetoric and continuing demand for the US dollar. The current quote is 161.25. More details are in our analysis for 19 June 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Buyers confidently consolidated above the 160.45 resistance level, confirming that the upward impulse remains in place

Almost half of FOMC members expect at least one additional rate increase in 2026

Expectations of further BoJ policy tightening failed to provide substantial support to the yen

USDJPY forecast for 19 June 2026: 161.00

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate is rising for the sixth trading session in a row. Buyers have confidently consolidated above the key resistance level at 160.45, which confirms that a strong upward impulse remains in place and opens the way for further dollar strengthening against the yen.

The outcome of the latest US Fed meeting supported the US currency. The regulator left interest rates unchanged, which fully matched market expectations. However, the updated projections showed a more hawkish stance from Fed leadership. Almost half of FOMC members expect at least one additional rate increase in 2026. In addition, the regulator raised its inflation forecasts, taking into account the potential impact of the conflict in the Middle East on the global economy and energy markets.

Signals from Japan remain less convincing in terms of supporting the national currency. BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino stated that the regulator will continue its course of gradual interest rate increases while carefully assessing the risks of inflation accelerating above the 2% target. According to him, there is a probability that core inflation will continue to deviate upwards from the stated target.

Technical outlook

On the H1 chart, the USDJPY pair is trading in an upward trend, but as the quotes approach the key resistance at 160.60, the pace of growth has slowed noticeably. This points to buyer caution ahead of an important level and to expectations of an additional fundamental signal from the Fed.

The USDJPY rate continues to move within an upward channel. Buyers are holding the quotes above the EMA-65 line, which points to the preservation of bullish impulse despite the current correction. The forecast for USDJPY today suggests a resumption of growth with a target at 162.30.

The technical picture remains favourable for further strengthening in the pair. The Stochastic Oscillator has rebounded from the upward support line, signalling that the potential for buying activity to return remains intact. An additional confirmation of the upward move will come from a breakout of local resistance with price consolidation above 161.40. At the same time, if the corrective decline continues and the price rebounds from the lower boundary of the channel, a Double Bottom reversal pattern may form. The completion of such a pattern will provide an additional signal in favour of continued growth and will strengthen buyer positions.

The alternative scenario assumes stronger seller pressure in the event of a break below the lower boundary of the medium-term upward channel and consolidation of the quotes below 160.85. Such a signal will cancel the bullish scenario and open the way for a deeper correction with a potential decline towards support around 160.45.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: M15 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 161.40 and 161.80

Key support levels: 161.05 and 160.55





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout of resistance at 161.40 will become a signal in favour of continued development of the bullish impulse and may trigger the start of the Double Bottom reversal pattern.

Take Profit: 162.30

Stop Loss: 161.20

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A break below the lower boundary of the bullish channel with consolidation under 160.85 will increase the risks of a deep bearish correction developing.

Take Profit: 160.55

Stop Loss: 161.25

Risk factors

The risks to the USDJPY growth scenario are linked to possible stronger seller pressure in the event of a break below the lower boundary of the upward channel and price consolidation below 160.85, which may cancel the bullish structure. An additional risk factor is the probability of a technical correction after the prolonged rise.

Summary

Despite expectations of further BoJ policy tightening, the market continues to prefer the US dollar against the backdrop of hawkish Fed rhetoric. As long as the currency pair remains above 160.85 and stays within the upward channel, today’s USDJPY forecast remains positive, while the main target for buyers stands at 162.30.

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