The USDJPY pair retains upside potential amid the wide interest rate differential between the US and Japan. The main forecast suggests a breakout above the 161.80 resistance level and a further move towards 162.50. Discover more in our analysis for 22 June 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The interest rate differential between the US and Japan continues to support the USDJPY pair

The Bank of Japan’s rate hike to 1.00% failed to change the balance of power in the pair

A breakout above the 161.80 resistance level will act as a catalyst for further growth towards 162.50

Possible currency intervention by the Japanese authorities remains the main risk factor for USDJPY growth

USDJPY forecast for 22 June 2026: 161.00

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis for 22 June 2026 shows that the USDJPY pair maintains its upward trajectory and is trading around 161.60. The main growth driver remains the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance: the market allows for further rate hikes in the US, so the yield differential between US and Japanese assets continues to support the dollar.

Friday’s inflation data from Japan gave the yen only limited support. Headline inflation accelerated from 1.4% to 1.5% year-on-year, while monthly price growth came in at 0.4%. At the same time, core inflation remained at 1.4%, matching the forecast. The Bank of Japan minutes showed that some policymakers favour faster rate increases, but even the recent rise to 1.00% has so far failed to change the overall balance of power in the pair.

The USDJPY forecast for today remains moderately positive. Continued tight Federal Reserve policy and the wide interest rate differential may lead to further gains in the USDJPY rate. The main risk to further upside remains currency intervention, as the Japanese authorities have already stated their readiness to act if the yen weakens further. Therefore, a move above 162.00 could lead to a sharp increase in volatility and a rapid pullback.

Technical outlook

USDJPY technical analysis on the H4 timeframe shows that the pair continues to trade within an ascending channel. The MACD indicator remains in positive territory, while the Stochastic Oscillator has moved out of overbought territory. Together, these signals suggest continued potential for further price growth.

An additional signal comes from the Pennant pattern formed on the chart. Its completion may lead to growth in USDJPY towards 162.50.

The primary USDJPY forecast for 22 June suggests a breakout above the 161.80 resistance level, followed by growth to 162.50.

An alternative scenario provides for a breakout below the 160.60 support level. In this case, the pair may fall to 159.60.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 161.80 and 162.50

Key support levels: 160.60 and 159.60





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the 161.80 resistance level would signal continued bullish momentum, possibly pushing USDJPY quotes higher towards 162.50.

Take Profit: 162.50

Stop Loss: 161.25

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 160.60 support level would coincide with a breakout of the trendline. This would indicate weaker upward momentum and strengthen bearish sentiment in the USDJPY pair, potentially leading to a decline to 159.60.

Take Profit: 159.60

Stop Loss: 160.86

Risk factors

The main risk to USDJPY growth remains possible currency intervention by the Japanese authorities, especially if the yen weakens further.

Summary

Despite expectations of further tightening by the Bank of Japan, the market continues to favour the US dollar amid the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance and the wide interest rate differential. As long as quotes hold above the 160.60 support level and remain within the ascending channel, the USDJPY forecast for today remains positive, with the main target for buyers at 162.50.

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