After setting price records, the USDJPY pair plummeted, with the market awaiting further action from the Japanese government. The rate currently stands at 160.75. Discover more in our analysis for 3 July 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Japanese officials are changing their strategy for defending the yen

Previous interventions were supported by US authorities

The market fears a new sudden intervention

USDJPY forecast for 3 July 2026: 161.80 and 160.50

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis for 3 July 2026 shows that the pair continues its corrective decline after reaching its highest level since 1986 earlier this week. In the morning, quotes are trading around 160.75, while the market is digesting weak US labour market data and analysing the sharp change in the Japanese authorities’ approach to currency intervention.

Japanese officials are changing their strategy for defending the yen. Instead of the usual intervention warnings, which gave speculators time to prepare, they are shifting to a tactic of sudden targeted strikes. This creates a new element of uncertainty in the market, where liquidity is reduced today due to the Independence Day holiday in the US.

A week ago, senior diplomat Atsushi Mimura confirmed that previous interventions had been supported by the US authorities. Today, however, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that the government is ready to act at any time, while contacts with Washington on currency issues are being maintained even during the holidays.

The market fears sudden intervention, as reduced holiday liquidity makes such actions especially effective for Tokyo. At the same time, weak US data deprived the dollar of hawkish support. Against this backdrop, the yen may continue to strengthen.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is trading around 160.90. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it may form another upward wave as part of this pattern, with the upside target at 161.80.

At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also takes into account another market scenario, where the rate may fall to the 160.50 support level before rising.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 161.80 and 163.00

Key support levels: 160.50 and 159.80





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above 161.80 would confirm the continuation of the uptrend and open the way to a test of the psychologically important 163.00 level.

Take Profit: 163.00

Stop Loss: 161.50

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 160.50 support level would signal a correction after the prolonged rise and may lead to a decline towards 159.80 amid profit-taking and stronger expectations of currency intervention by the Japanese authorities.

Take Profit: 159.80

Stop Loss: 161.80

Risk factors

The main risk to the USDJPY growth scenario remains possible currency intervention by the Bank of Japan, which becomes more likely as the pair reaches new multi-year highs. Another growth factor is the fact that US markets are closed on Friday: given the low liquidity, any action by the Japanese authorities could trigger sharp movements in the exchange rate.

Summary

The Japanese government is adopting a new strategy to defend the yen, with intervention now possible without warning. At the same time, USDJPY technical analysis suggests growth towards 161.80.

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