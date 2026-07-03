After setting price records, the USDJPY pair plummeted, with the market awaiting further action from the Japanese government. The rate currently stands at 160.75. Discover more in our analysis for 3 July 2026.
Fundamental analysis for 3 July 2026 shows that the pair continues its corrective decline after reaching its highest level since 1986 earlier this week. In the morning, quotes are trading around 160.75, while the market is digesting weak US labour market data and analysing the sharp change in the Japanese authorities’ approach to currency intervention.
Japanese officials are changing their strategy for defending the yen. Instead of the usual intervention warnings, which gave speculators time to prepare, they are shifting to a tactic of sudden targeted strikes. This creates a new element of uncertainty in the market, where liquidity is reduced today due to the Independence Day holiday in the US.
A week ago, senior diplomat Atsushi Mimura confirmed that previous interventions had been supported by the US authorities. Today, however, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that the government is ready to act at any time, while contacts with Washington on currency issues are being maintained even during the holidays.
The market fears sudden intervention, as reduced holiday liquidity makes such actions especially effective for Tokyo. At the same time, weak US data deprived the dollar of hawkish support. Against this backdrop, the yen may continue to strengthen.
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is trading around 160.90. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it may form another upward wave as part of this pattern, with the upside target at 161.80.
At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also takes into account another market scenario, where the rate may fall to the 160.50 support level before rising.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
Consolidation above 161.80 would confirm the continuation of the uptrend and open the way to a test of the psychologically important 163.00 level.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the 160.50 support level would signal a correction after the prolonged rise and may lead to a decline towards 159.80 amid profit-taking and stronger expectations of currency intervention by the Japanese authorities.
The main risk to the USDJPY growth scenario remains possible currency intervention by the Bank of Japan, which becomes more likely as the pair reaches new multi-year highs. Another growth factor is the fact that US markets are closed on Friday: given the low liquidity, any action by the Japanese authorities could trigger sharp movements in the exchange rate.
The Japanese government is adopting a new strategy to defend the yen, with intervention now possible without warning. At the same time, USDJPY technical analysis suggests growth towards 161.80.
The ECB holds rates at 2.15% while the Fed stays at 3.75% — and that divergence is the central driver of EURUSD in 2026. The pair is range-bound between 1.1400 and 1.1915, with Deutsche Bank targeting 1.2500 and Morgan Stanley calling for 1.3000 by year-end. We analyse the technicals, break down the macro factors, and outline three trading scenarios with specific entry levels.
Where is gold headed after pulling back from the all-time high of 5,597 USD? XAUUSD is consolidating near 4,518 USD between key levels 4,220 USD and 4,855 USD, with major banks targeting 5,243–6,200 USD by year-end. Read our comprehensive gold forecast: technical analysis across three timeframes, trading scenarios with specific entry levels, Fed policy and central bank demand outlook, and institutional predictions for 2026 and beyond.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.