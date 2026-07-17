The USDJPY pair is trading at 162.38, with the yen coming under pressure from many factors. Discover more in our analysis for 17 July 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The USDJPY pair remains strong, as rising oil prices and a lack of domestic support are weighing on the yen

Domestic intervention data may clarify the authorities’ stance

USDJPY forecast for 17 July 2026: 161.95 or 162.55

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate remained at 162.38 on Friday, with the Japanese yen hovering near its lowest level in almost 40 years. Investors still do not see any signs of decisive action from Tokyo to support the currency.

Additional pressure came from reports that Japan does not plan to change the asset structure of the government pension fund in the near term. This reduced expectations of near-term support for the domestic financial market. The market is currently awaiting currency intervention data, due later this month. This will help determine whether the Japanese authorities were behind the sharp but short-lived strengthening of the yen in recent weeks.

The yen is also suffering due to a surge in oil prices amid the escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran, which has effectively destroyed the temporary peace agreement. Japan relies heavily on energy imports from the Middle East, so it is especially vulnerable to possible disruptions in regional supplies.

The USDJPY forecast is positive.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair is trading around 162.38 and retains a moderately upward bias after recovering from the 161.95 area. Quotes are holding above the middle Bollinger Band, although the attempt to consolidate above 162.50 has not yet continued, indicating continued demand for the dollar, but momentum remains limited.

The nearest resistance level lies in the 162.50–162.55 zone, with the next target at 162.85–162.90. Support levels are located at 162.25 and 161.95. As long as the USDJPY rate remains above 162.25, a retest of the upper range boundary remains likely. A move back below 161.95 will increase the risk of a decline towards 161.65.

MACD is slightly above the zero mark, but shows weak upward momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator has turned downwards after approaching overbought territory, so a short-term pause or local correction is possible. The baseline scenario remains movement in the 161.95–162.55 range with a moderately positive bias.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: sideways with a moderately upward bias

Key resistance levels: 162.55 and 162.90

Key support levels: 161.95 and 161.65





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 162.55 resistance level would confirm increased upward momentum and open the way to local highs.

Take Profit: 162.90

Stop Loss: 162.30

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation below the 161.95 support level would indicate stronger demand for the Japanese yen and create conditions for a downward correction.

Take Profit: 161.65

Stop Loss: 162.15

Risk factors

The main risk to the USDJPY upside scenario remains possible currency intervention by the Japanese authorities or more hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan. Additional pressure on the pair may come from weak US data, a further decline in expectations of a Fed rate hike, and de-escalation in the Middle East, which may reduce the oil burden on the Japanese economy.

Summary

The USDJPY pair remains bullish. The USDJPY forecast for today, 17 July 2026, suggests the pair will continue to trade within the 161.95–162.55 sideways range, with a likelihood of an upward move.

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