When the USDJPY pair attempts to reach new highs, the Japanese authorities may carry out a currency intervention without warning. The rate currently stands at 162.50. Discover more in our analysis for 21 July 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The main driver remains the escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran

On the other hand, signals are emerging about a possible 10-day ceasefire

New record highs could prompt the Japanese authorities to intervene

USDJPY forecast for 21 July 2026: 162.83

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis for 21 July 2026 shows that the pair continues to trade sideways, remaining in the 162.30–162.60 area and hovering near its highest levels in nearly 40 years.

The main driver remains the escalation of the US-Iran conflict. On the one hand, the Yemeni Houthis announced a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia, which threatens energy supplies, fuels inflation, and supports demand for the dollar as a safe haven. On the other hand, signals are emerging about a possible 10-day ceasefire. Against this backdrop, the market is frozen in anticipation of the US president’s decision: negotiations or a full-scale military operation.

The market is awaiting new signals from the Bank of Japan regarding further monetary policy normalisation. Any sharp strengthening of the dollar above current levels may trigger a new round of currency intervention to support the yen.

Today’s USDJPY forecast takes into account that dollar buyers still have the upper hand. High US Treasury yields, demand for safe-haven assets, and the persisting interest rate differential are keeping the USDJPY rate near multi-year highs; a breakout above these levels could trigger an intervention by the Japanese authorities.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is trading around 162.50. As the price remains within the ascending channel, it may continue its upward wave following the pattern’s signal, with the upside target at 162.83.

At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also takes into account another market scenario, under which the USDJPY rate may form a corrective wave towards 161.65 before growth resumes.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 162.83 and 164.00

Key support levels: 162.30 and 161.65





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the local resistance level at 162.83 would confirm increased buying pressure and indicate continued upward momentum.

Take Profit: 164.00

Stop Loss: 162.65

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A decline towards 162.30 and consolidation below this level would signal a downward wave and create conditions for opening short positions.

Take Profit: 161.65

Stop Loss: 162.55

Risk factors

The main risk to the USDJPY upside scenario remains currency intervention by the Japanese authorities if the pair reaches new multi-year highs and the yen weakens further. Additional pressure on the pair may come from a deterioration in the geopolitical situation or falling oil prices, which may reduce the negative impact on the Japanese currency and trigger a deeper correction.

Summary

The yen remains on the brink of currency intervention, with geopolitical instability continuing to strengthen the USD. USDJPY technical analysis suggests growth towards 162.83.

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