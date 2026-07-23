Following a sharp rise, the USDJPY pair is undergoing a correction as the market awaits action from the Japanese government, with the rate currently at 163.00. For more details, see our analysis for 23 July 2026.
Fundamental analysis for 23 July 2026 shows that the yen remains under pressure despite discussions about a possible Bank of Japan rate hike. The current interest rate differential between the US and Japan remains too wide to support a recovery in the yen.
Japan’s finance minister reiterated that the government was prepared to take decisive action in the event of excessive exchange rate fluctuations. However, the lack of specific signals regarding the timing of intervention did not change investor sentiment, and market participants remain cautious about the likelihood of further intervention.
While the market awaits decisive action from the Japanese government, expectations surrounding next week’s Federal Reserve meeting remain one of the key factors for the USDJPY pair. If the US regulator confirms its readiness to keep interest rates high or allows for further hikes, the yield differential between US and Japanese assets may remain a key driver of USD gains against the JPY.
The analysis for 23 July 2026 takes into account that the fundamental backdrop remains favourable for the US dollar. Geopolitical tensions, rising energy prices, and expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve stance support the US currency, while the yen continues to face pressure from the interest rate differential. The main source of uncertainty remains a possible currency intervention by the Japanese authorities if the yen continues to weaken.
On the USDJPY H4 chart, the price formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and is currently trading around 163.00. As the price remains within the ascending channel, it may form a corrective wave as the pattern signal develops, with the target for a pullback at 162.50.
However, the USDJPY forecast also considers an alternative scenario in which the pair may continue its upward trajectory towards 163.70 without testing the support level.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A breakout and consolidation above the 163.23 high would confirm US dollar strength and create conditions for further USDJPY gains.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A decline and consolidation below the 162.83 level would indicate a correction after the pair reached a multi-year high.
The main risk to the bullish USDJPY scenario remains a currency intervention by the Japanese authorities amid further yen weakness. Lower oil prices, a de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, or a decline in US Treasury yields would put additional pressure on the pair.
Fundamental factors and the Japanese government’s inaction continue to weigh on the yen. At the same time, the USDJPY technical analysis suggests a correction towards the 162.50 support level before the pair resumes its rise.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.