The USDJPY pair is recovering after yesterday’s decline, with buyers retaining control over key support levels. The rate currently stands at 163.54. Discover more in our analysis for 30 July 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Buyers held the 163.35 support level, allowing the pair to stabilise and begin a corrective rise

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, temporarily increasing pressure on the US dollar

Further Fed decisions will depend on new US inflation and labour market data

USDJPY forecast for 30 July 2026: 164.45

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate began to recover after declining in the previous trading session. Buyers kept the price above the key 163.35 support level, allowing the pair to stabilise and recoup some of its losses.

Yesterday, pressure on the US dollar increased after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged. The decision was supported by nine of the 12 members of the Federal Open Market Committee. The Fed’s future monetary policy trajectory will now depend on new US inflation and labour market data.

Federal Reserve Chairman Warsh noted that the central bank remains committed to achieving its 2% inflation target and does not intend to deviate from this objective. This limits expectations of rapid policy easing and supports the regulator’s cautious approach.

The yen received additional support from fresh domestic economic data: Japan’s consumer confidence index rose to 34.9 in July 2026 from 33.8 a month earlier, exceeding the market forecast of 34.2. The indicator reached its highest level since February, signalling improved consumer sentiment.

Technical outlook

The USDJPY rate continues to develop a corrective move within an ascending channel. Sellers gained a foothold below the EMA-65, indicating that the current bullish momentum is slowing and short-term pressure on the pair is increasing. Nevertheless, the overall trend remains upward, and today’s USDJPY forecast suggests renewed growth towards the nearest target at 164.45.

Technical indicators retain the potential for further strengthening of the currency pair. The Stochastic Oscillator is approaching the support zone, which may indicate weakening selling pressure and a gradual recovery in buyer interest. A confident breakout above the 163.75 resistance level would further signal continued upward movement, confirming that the price has exited the descending correction channel and opening the way for further growth.

However, the risk of a continued downward correction remains. A breakout below the lower boundary of the ascending channel, followed by consolidation below 163.20, would signal increased bearish pressure and put the current bullish scenario at risk. In this case, the USDJPY pair could move into a deeper correction, with the potential to decline towards the next support levels.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H1 (intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 164.05 and 164.35

Key support levels: 163.25 and 162.85





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the upper boundary of the correction channel, followed by consolidation above 163.75, would indicate increased buying pressure and create conditions for opening long positions in USDJPY.

Take Profit: 164.45

Stop Loss: 163.55

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the medium-term bullish channel, followed by consolidation below 163.20, would signal a deeper bearish correction in USDJPY.

Take Profit: 162.35

Stop Loss: 163.45

Risk factors

The main risk to the USDJPY bullish scenario is increased selling pressure if the 163.20 support level is broken, which could push the price outside the ascending channel and extend the bearish correction. Further yen strengthening amid more hawkish signals from the BoJ could put additional pressure on the pair.

Summary

Today’s USDJPY forecast indicates potential for a recovery after holding the key 163.35 support level, while further movement will depend on buyers’ ability to push the price back above the 164.05 resistance level.

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