Based on the published US inflation data, the fundamental backdrop for the USDJPY pair has turned moderately negative, with the rate currently at 159.73. Find out more in our analysis for 18 August 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Japan’s GDP grew by 0.3% in Q2 2026

US PPI was unchanged in July compared with June

The risk of intervention remains

USDJPY forecast for 18 August 2026: 160.85

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis for 18 August 2026 shows that the yen did not react to Japan’s Q2 2026 GDP data.

Japan’s Q2 GDP figures create a mixed fundamental backdrop for the USDJPY pair. The economy grew by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter, below a forecast of 0.5%, while annual growth was 1.1%. The economy therefore continues to expand, but the pace of growth was noticeably weaker than expected.

Theoretically, the immediate reaction to weaker GDP should be positive for the USDJPY rate, meaning a weaker yen. Slower economic growth reduces the Bank of Japan’s scope for rapid interest rate hikes.

However, the impact of GDP on the yen is currently limited. The market is far more focused on inflation and the Bank of Japan’s future actions. At its latest meeting, the Bank of Japan kept the short-term rate at around 1.0%, with one board member already advocating for a hike to 1.25%.

The USDJPY forecast for 18 August 2026 remains bearish for the US dollar. Despite weak Japanese GDP data, the yen showed virtually no negative reaction and even strengthened slightly. This is an important signal: the market currently views the Bank of Japan’s outlook, government actions, and weaker expectations for Federal Reserve rates as more significant factors than weak quarterly GDP.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY rate has formed a sideways channel. The resistance level is located at 159.55, with support at 158.60. On the D1 chart, the resistance level lies at 163.95, while support has formed at 155.20. Further JPY strengthening towards 156.65 is the most likely scenario.

In an alternative scenario, the USDJPY correction could continue, and the price may break above the H4 resistance level and rise to 160.85.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 159.55 and 163.95

Key support levels: 158.60 and 155.20





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Limit)

The price has broken above the 159.55 resistance level, increasing the likelihood of a retest of this level.

Take Profit: 160.85

Stop Loss: 159.10

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

If the price breaks below the 158.60 support level, the yen will resume strengthening.

Take Profit: 156.60

Stop Loss: 158.15

Risk factors

The USDJPY pair retains upside potential, primarily due to the interest rate differential between the Bank of Japan and the US Federal Reserve. However, the possibility of renewed intervention by the Japanese authorities in the currency market remains a significant risk factor.

Summary

The yen continues to trade sideways, although the broader downtrend prevails. USDJPY technical analysis suggests a corrective decline towards 156.65.

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