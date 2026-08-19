US retail sales data has turned the fundamental backdrop for USDJPY negative, with the rate currently at 159.20. Discover more in our analysis for 19 August 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

July 2026 retail sales fell by 0.6%

US PPI was unchanged in July compared with June

The risk of intervention remains

USDJPY forecast for 19 August 2026: 157.25

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis for 19 August 2026 shows that the yen began to strengthen after the release of US retail sales data.

US retail sales data is a negative factor for the USDJPY rate. In July, sales fell by 0.6% month-on-month, coming in below expectations of a 0.1% gain and a previous rise of 0.2%. This marked the first decline in nine months and fuelled concerns about slowing consumer demand in the US.

Weak retail sales suggest that US consumers are becoming cautious. Combined with softer inflation data and labour market weakness, this reduces the need for further interest rate hikes. Following the release, the market priced in roughly a 69% probability that the Fed would leave rates unchanged at its September meeting, while the likelihood of a rate hike fell significantly.

The USDJPY forecast for 19 August 2026 remains bearish for the US dollar. At the same time, the fundamental backdrop in Japan has become considerably more favourable for the yen. Following joint currency interventions by Japan and the US, the market significantly increased the likelihood of another Bank of Japan rate hike. According to Reuters, the probability of a September rate hike was recently estimated at around 76%. This means expectations for the two central banks are currently moving in opposite directions: the likelihood of further Fed tightening is falling, while the likelihood of further Bank of Japan tightening is rising.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY rate has resumed its decline. The resistance level has formed at 159.75, with support at 158.95. On the D1 chart, resistance lies at 163.95, while the support level is located at 155.20. Further JPY strengthening towards 157.65 is the most likely scenario.

In an alternative scenario, if the USDJPY correction continues, the price could break above the resistance level on the H4 chart and climb towards 160.85.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 159.75 and 163.95

Key support levels: 158.95 and 155.20





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

The price is poised to break below the 158.95 support level, with a high probability of further decline.

Take Profit: 157.25

Stop Loss: 159.20

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the 159.75 resistance level would signal renewed yen weakness.

Take Profit: 160.85

Stop Loss: 158.55

Risk factors

The main risk to a decline in the USDJPY rate is that US interest rates remain high for longer than expected, which could support the dollar and US Treasury yields. Stronger US macroeconomic data could also weaken expectations of Fed policy easing. On the Japanese side, risks include a cautious stance from the Bank of Japan and a possible delay in further rate hikes. In addition, worsening global risk sentiment could temporarily increase demand for the dollar as a safe-haven asset.

Summary

The yen continues to strengthen within the downtrend. USDJPY technical analysis suggests a corrective decline towards 157.25.

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