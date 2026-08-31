The USDJPY pair has pulled back to 159.84 after another rise. Since the latest intervention, the yen has lost half of its gains. Discover more in our analysis for 31 August 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The USDJPY pair remains strong and is poised for further gains, but after a correction

The market is responding to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Warsh

USDJPY forecast for 31 August 2026: 159.34 or 160.23

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate is correcting after another rise and is trading around 159.84 on Monday. The Japanese yen remains near its monthly lows, pressured by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, which strengthened expectations of a US rate hike in September.

The market currently estimates the likelihood of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike next month at roughly 57%, up from 40% a week ago.

At the same time, traders are pricing in the possibility of a Bank of Japan rate hike as early as September. The main arguments remain the yen’s weakness and accelerating inflation due to more expensive imports.

Following the joint currency intervention by Japan and the US in late July, the yen has already lost more than half of its gains. The currency remains under pressure from the wide interest rate differential between Japan and the US, rising domestic fiscal risks, and high oil prices amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The USDJPY outlook is moderately positive.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair maintains a moderately bullish structure. After a series of higher lows, the pair rose sharply towards the 160.23 resistance level but failed to consolidate above it and pulled back to 159.84. The price remains above the middle Bollinger Band, so buyers still hold the upper hand, although momentum weakened after the price tested the upper boundary.

The key resistance level is located at 160.23. A confident breakout above this mark would confirm continued growth and open the way for a move above 160.50. The nearest support level lies at 159.34, followed by 158.88 and 158.43. As long as the USDJPY rate holds above 159.34, the current bullish structure remains intact.

MACD is in positive territory, confirming continued bullish momentum, although its strength is still moderate. The Stochastic Oscillator turned lower after exiting overbought territory and is now near the middle of its range, indicating the risk of a local correction. The baseline scenario remains consolidation within the 159.34–160.23 range with a moderately bullish bias.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: moderately bullish

Key resistance levels: 160.23 and 160.65

Key support levels: 159.34 and 158.88





USDJPY trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation above the 160.23 resistance level would confirm continued upward momentum and create conditions for further USDJPY gains.

Current price: 159.84

Entry level: 160.24

Take profit: 160.65

Stop loss: 159.95

Risk-to-reward ratio: about 1:1.4

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 1 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 159.34 support level would indicate a deeper correction and create conditions for a decline in the USDJPY rate.

Entry level: 159.33

Take profit: 158.88

Stop loss: 159.60

Risk-to-reward ratio: about 1:1.7

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 1 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risks to further USDJPY gains are a potential Bank of Japan rate hike as early as September and new signals that the regulator is ready to accelerate policy normalisation. This would support the yen and push the pair back below 159.34. At the same time, rising expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September, the wide interest rate differential between the US and Japan, and fiscal risks in Japan favour USDJPY buyers.

Summary

The USDJPY pair has risen sharply and is now correcting, but this does not invalidate the overall favourable outlook. The USDJPY forecast for today, 31 August 2026, suggests range-bound trading between 159.34 and 160.23, with a potential move towards the upper boundary.

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