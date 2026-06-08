The DE 40 stock index is correcting and trading in a sideways range. The DE 40 forecast for today is negative.
Germany’s manufacturing PMI print at 50.1 points versus the forecast of 49.9 may be a moderately positive signal for the DE 40 index. A reading above 50.0 indicates the industrial sector has moved into expansion territory, which is particularly important for Germany, where manufacturing plays a major role in economic performance and corporate earnings. However, the impact is likely to be restrained, as the figure was only slightly above expectations and notably below the previous reading of 51.4. This suggests the market may interpret the release not as a strong acceleration, but rather as confirmation that the sector is still holding in positive territory.
For the DE 40 index, this data may support demand for industrial, export-oriented, and cyclical stocks. Investors may view it as a sign that business activity in Germany remains relatively resilient despite pressure from high costs, weak external demand, and cautious corporate investment policies. In the short term, this may contribute to a modest rise in the index or limit downside if external risks remain elevated.
The DE 40 index has formed a resistance level near 25,455.0, while a support level has shifted to 23,810.0. Prices continue to move within a sideways range, while the main uptrend remains intact. If buying activity recovers, the index may resume growth, with the next upside target at 25,940.0.
For the DE 40 price forecast, the following scenarios can be highlighted:
Overall, the release is moderately positive for the DE 40 and the German stock market, but it does not appear strong enough to trigger a sharp rally in the index. The main positive factor is that the manufacturing PMI remained above 50.0, exceeding forecasts. The main limiting factor is the month-on-month decline, indicating a slowdown in the recovery. Therefore, the most likely market reaction is cautious optimism and support for industrial and export companies. The nearest upside target remains 25,940.0.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.