The DE 40 stock index continues to trade within a sideways channel with an upward bias. The DE 40 forecast for today is negative.

DE 40 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Germany’s manufacturing PMI for May came in at 50.1

Market impact: Germany’s CPI for May declined by 0.2%

DE 40 fundamental analysis

The release of a –0.2% reading, compared to a forecast of –0.2%, could be perceived by the German market as moderately neutral, as the actual figure matched expectations. However, compared to the previous value of 0.6%, the dynamics appear noticeably weaker, suggesting cooling price pressures or slower economic activity, depending on the nature of the indicator. For the DE 40 index, this news may have a mixed effect.

For the DE 40, the impact may be moderately positive in the short term if investors focus on the possibility of monetary policy easing. In this case, demand could increase for stocks of companies sensitive to borrowing costs and the investment cycle. However, if the market interprets the decline in the indicator as a sign of weakness in the German economy, the index may face pressure.





DE 40 technical analysis

For the DE 40 index, the nearest resistance level is located around 25,455.0, while the support level has shifted to 23,810.0. Quotes continue to move sideways, while the main uptrend remains intact. If buyer demand recovers, the index could resume growth, with the nearest upside target at 25,940.0.

The DE 40 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US Tech scenario: a breakout below the 23,810.0 support level could send the index down to 23,380.0

Optimistic US Tech scenario: a breakout above the 25,455.0 resistance level could boost the index to 25,940.0





Summary

Overall, this release is not a strong standalone factor for the DE 40 index, but rather an additional signal for assessing ECB policy and the state of the German economy. Since the actual reading matched the forecast, a sharp market reaction is unlikely. Investor interpretation will be decisive: if the data is viewed as confirmation of easing inflation pressures, the index may receive support. If the focus shifts to signs of weak demand and an economic slowdown, the German stock market may adopt a more cautious stance. The nearest upside target remains 25,940.0.

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