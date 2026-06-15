The DE 40 stock index continues to trade within a sideways channel with an upward bias. The DE 40 forecast for today is negative.
The release of a –0.2% reading, compared to a forecast of –0.2%, could be perceived by the German market as moderately neutral, as the actual figure matched expectations. However, compared to the previous value of 0.6%, the dynamics appear noticeably weaker, suggesting cooling price pressures or slower economic activity, depending on the nature of the indicator. For the DE 40 index, this news may have a mixed effect.
For the DE 40, the impact may be moderately positive in the short term if investors focus on the possibility of monetary policy easing. In this case, demand could increase for stocks of companies sensitive to borrowing costs and the investment cycle. However, if the market interprets the decline in the indicator as a sign of weakness in the German economy, the index may face pressure.
For the DE 40 index, the nearest resistance level is located around 25,455.0, while the support level has shifted to 23,810.0. Quotes continue to move sideways, while the main uptrend remains intact. If buyer demand recovers, the index could resume growth, with the nearest upside target at 25,940.0.
The DE 40 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:
Overall, this release is not a strong standalone factor for the DE 40 index, but rather an additional signal for assessing ECB policy and the state of the German economy. Since the actual reading matched the forecast, a sharp market reaction is unlikely. Investor interpretation will be decisive: if the data is viewed as confirmation of easing inflation pressures, the index may receive support. If the focus shifts to signs of weak demand and an economic slowdown, the German stock market may adopt a more cautious stance. The nearest upside target remains 25,940.0.
The ECB holds rates at 2.15% while the Fed stays at 3.75% — and that divergence is the central driver of EURUSD in 2026. The pair is range-bound between 1.1400 and 1.1915, with Deutsche Bank targeting 1.2500 and Morgan Stanley calling for 1.3000 by year-end. We analyse the technicals, break down the macro factors, and outline three trading scenarios with specific entry levels.
Where is gold headed after pulling back from the all-time high of 5,597 USD? XAUUSD is consolidating near 4,518 USD between key levels 4,220 USD and 4,855 USD, with major banks targeting 5,243–6,200 USD by year-end. Read our comprehensive gold forecast: technical analysis across three timeframes, trading scenarios with specific entry levels, Fed policy and central bank demand outlook, and institutional predictions for 2026 and beyond.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.