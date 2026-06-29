The DE 40 stock index entered a medium-term sideways channel. The DE 40 forecast for today is negative.

DE 40 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Germany’s preliminary services PMI came in at 46.8 in June

Market impact: the data creates a positive backdrop for the German stock market

DE 40 fundamental analysis

Germany’s services PMI data looks negative for the DE 40 index, with the actual reading coming in at 46.8 points, below the forecast of 49.0 and the previous 48.1. Since a reading below 50.0 points indicates a contraction in business activity, the market may interpret this publication as a signal of deterioration in the German economy, particularly in domestic demand and the services sector.

For the DE 40 index, this news creates pressure, all else being equal. Investors may revise expectations for revenue and earnings at German companies, especially those whose businesses depend on consumer spending, corporate services, lending, and domestic economic activity. A weaker PMI reading also increases concerns that the German economy remains vulnerable and that the recovery may prove slower than previously expected. In the short term, this may reduce demand for German equities and increase caution among market participants.





DE 40 technical analysis

For the DE 40 index, the nearest resistance level has formed at 25,455.0, while the key support level is located near 23,810.0. Quotes continue to move within a sideways range, indicating persistent uncertainty among market participants. However, the medium-term uptrend remains in place, as the index is holding above significant support levels. If demand from buyers resumes and quotes consolidate above the current resistance level, the index may move into a new growth phase, with the nearest upside target at 25,940.0.

The DE 40 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:

Pessimistic DE 40 scenario: a breakout below the 23,810.0 support level could send the index down to 23,380.0

Optimistic DE 40 scenario: a breakout above the 25,455.0 resistance level could boost the index to 25,940.0





Summary

Overall, Germany’s services PMI release is a negative signal for the DE 40 and the German stock market. It indicates weakening business activity, worsening expectations for economic growth, and potential risks to corporate earnings. The main pressure may affect cyclical and consumer sectors, while defensive companies may appear relatively more resilient. However, the final market reaction will depend on which factor investors consider more important: fear of an economic slowdown or expectations of a more accommodative ECB policy. The nearest upside target remains 25,940.0.

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