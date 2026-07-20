During the correction, the DE 40 stock index began to test the support level, which could lead to a trend reversal. The DE 40 forecast for today is positive.
The German inflation data release has a moderately positive, but limited, impact on the DE 40 index. The annual Consumer Price Index slowed from 2.6% to 2.3% in June, while prices fell by 0.3% month-on-month. At the same time, the published figures were fully in line with the forecast and confirmed the preliminary estimate, so much of the information had already been factored into stock prices before the final data was released. For this reason, the publication itself is unlikely to trigger a sharp rise in the DE 40, although it creates a more favourable backdrop for the German stock market.
For the DE 40, this could result in growing interest in stocks of companies focused on domestic consumption, industry, and capital expenditure. Slower price growth supports household purchasing power and reduces the likelihood of a sharp fall in consumer spending. At the same time, lower inflation typically leads to a decline in government bond yields, as investors begin to expect less restrictive monetary policy.
The DE 40 index moved into a corrective decline after hitting a new all-time high. The nearest resistance level formed at 25,925.0, while the key support level is located at 24,570.0. Despite the current correction, the medium-term uptrend remains intact. Only a breakout below the support level could signal a trend reversal. If growth resumes, the next target could be 26,530.0.
The DE 40 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:
Overall, the release creates a moderately positive backdrop for the DE 40 and the German stock market, but it is not a sufficiently strong basis for sustained growth in the index. The fact that the actual result matches the forecast reduces the likelihood of a pronounced initial reaction. Consumer, industrial, chemical, technology, and real estate-related companies may receive the main support. The nearest upside target remains 26,530.0.
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Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.