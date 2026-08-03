The DE 40 stock index is trading near the upper boundary of its sideways channel. A breakout could extend the uptrend. The DE 40 forecast for today is positive.

DE 40 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Germany’s GDP grew by 0.2% in Q2 2026

Market impact: the data creates a moderately positive backdrop for the German stock market

DE 40 fundamental analysis

Germany’s GDP growth of 0.2% in Q2 2026 compared to the previous quarter is a moderately positive signal for the DE 40 index. The figure exceeded the market forecast of 0.1%, indicating that Europe’s largest economy is more resilient than market participants had expected. However, growth slowed from the first quarter, when GDP increased by 0.3%. The data therefore confirms continued economic growth, but does not yet indicate that Germany has entered a strong and sustainable recovery.

This combination of data is broadly favourable for the DE 40 index. The better-than-expected result reduces concerns that the German economy could return to contraction and may support expectations of improved corporate earnings in the second half of the year. Stronger economic activity typically contributes to higher order volumes, greater capacity utilisation, increased investment, and a gradual recovery in consumer demand. Therefore, the market’s initial reaction to the release may be positive.





DE 40 technical analysis

After reaching a new all-time high, the DE 40 index entered a corrective decline, with the nearest resistance level at 25,925.0 and the main support at 24,570.0. Despite the fall, the medium-term uptrend remains intact. A confident breakout and consolidation below the key support level could indicate a possible change in the current direction. The next potential upside target could be 26,530.0.

The DE 40 price forecast outlines the following scenarios:

Pessimistic DE 40 scenario: a breakout below the 24,570.0 support level could send the index down to 24,035.0

Optimistic DE 40 scenario: a breakout above the 25,925.0 resistance level could push the index up to 26,530.0





Summary

Overall, the data is moderately positive for the DE 40 and the German stock market. It reduces the likelihood of the economy returning to contraction and supports expectations of a gradual improvement in corporate earnings. The industrial, financial, technology, and, to some extent, automotive sectors could potentially benefit the most. However, quarterly growth remains weak, while the slowdown from 0.3% to 0.2% shows that the economic recovery is not yet sufficiently strong. The release may therefore support the index in the short term. The nearest upside target remains 26,530.0.

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