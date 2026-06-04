The JP 225 stock index continues to trade in an uptrend, setting new all-time highs. The JP 225 forecast for today is positive.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Tokyo core CPI in Japan (preliminary) for May came in at 1.3% year-on-year

Market impact: the impact on the Japanese stock market is moderately positive

JP 225 fundamental analysis

The slowdown in Tokyo core inflation to 1.3% year-on-year, compared to the forecast of 1.5% and the previous 1.5%, could be a moderately positive factor for the JP 225 index. The Tokyo core CPI is often viewed as a leading indicator of Japan’s broader inflation trends, so weaker data reduces expectations of aggressive monetary tightening by the Bank of Japan. This is important for the stock market, as lower inflation eases pressure on bond yields and supports investor interest in stocks.

For the JP 225 index, these statistics could provide a short-term boost, especially if investors start to price in a more cautious approach by the BoJ towards raising interest rates. More dovish rate expectations are typically supportive for Japanese stocks, as they reduce borrowing costs for companies and support stock valuations. However, the index reaction could be uneven, as weak inflation could also indicate more subdued domestic demand, limiting the upside for companies targeting Japanese consumers.





JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 resumed growth and hit a new all-time high. A new support level formed at 64,745.0, while the 65,675.0 resistance level has been broken. The current trend may be medium-term, with the next potential upside target at 70,330.0.

The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout below the 64,745.0 support level could send the index down to 63,690.0

Optimistic JP 225 scenario: if prices consolidate above the breached resistance level at 65,675.0, the index could advance to 70,330.0





Summary

Overall, this release is moderately positive for the JP 225 and the Japanese stock market, especially in the short term. The main positive driver is expectations of a more cautious BoJ stance and potentially lower pressure on the cost of capital. At the same time, the sustainability of the index’s growth will depend on how the market interprets the inflation slowdown: as a favourable easing of price pressure or as a signal of weakening domestic demand. Exporters and technology companies could see the most positive impact, while the banking sector may appear weaker amid lower interest rate expectations. The next upside target for the JP 225 could be 70,330.0.

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