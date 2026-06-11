The JP 225 stock index began to decline after reaching a new all-time high. The JP 225 forecast for today is positive.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Japan’s GDP grew by 0.5% in Q1 2026

Market impact: the effect on the Japanese stock market is moderately positive

JP 225 fundamental analysis

Japan’s GDP growth of 0.5% quarter-on-quarter, matching the forecast and accelerating from the previous 0.3%, is generally a moderately positive signal for the JP 225 index. The fact that the economy continues to expand and is showing stronger momentum than in the prior period reduces concerns about a slowdown in domestic demand and supports investor interest in Japanese equities. However, since the actual reading was completely in line with market expectations, the reaction may be restrained: a significant portion of the positive effect was likely priced in before the release.

For the JP 225 index, this data can provide support, especially if investors interpret the GDP growth as confirmation of Japan’s economic resilience. Improving economic activity is typically favourable for corporate profits, consumer demand, and business investment. This may support shares of large Japanese corporations included in the index, particularly those exposed to the domestic market.





JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 index began to fall after hitting a new all-time high, with a new support level at 64,430.0 and resistance at 68,755.0. It is still too early to assess how long the current trend will last. The next potential downside target could be 60,950.0.

The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout below the 64,430.0 support level could push the index down to 60,950.0

Optimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout above the 68,755.0 resistance level could drive the index up to 70,330.0





Summary

Overall, the release of Japan’s GDP figures, showing quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.5%, is positive for the JP 225, as it confirms continued economic growth and an improvement over the previous period. However, since the result matched the forecast, the news alone does not look strong enough to trigger a sharp market rally. The most likely reaction is moderate support for Japanese equities, especially across financial, industrial, and consumer sectors. The next downside target for the JP 225 could be 60,950.0.

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