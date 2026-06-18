The JP 225 stock index updated its all-time high after a correction. The JP 225 forecast for today is positive.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Japan’s policy rate stood at 1.00%

Market impact: the effect on the Japanese equity market is mixed

JP 225 fundamental analysis

The Bank of Japan’s decision to raise the rate from 0.75% to 1.00% can generally be assessed as a moderately negative, but not shock-driven, factor for the JP 225 index. The increase itself matched the market forecast, so a sharp repricing of Japanese equities may not occur solely because of the decision. However, the level of the rate itself matters: this is the highest level since the mid-1990s, confirming Japan’s transition towards tighter monetary policy after a prolonged period of extremely low rates. The Bank of Japan explains the decision by the need to control inflation risks, while also indicating that financial conditions remain sufficiently favourable for the economy.

For the JP 225 index, the impact will be mixed. On the one hand, the rate increase raises borrowing costs for companies, reduces the appeal of equities with high valuations, and may intensify pressure on domestic demand. This is especially important for companies that depend on lending, capital expenditure, and consumer activity.





JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 index updated its all-time high and formed a new uptrend, with new support forming at 68,945.0. Resistance at 69,855.0 was broken. The current trend may become long-term. The 72,630.0 level is considered the next potential upside target.

For the JP 225 index price forecast, the following scenarios can be highlighted:

Pessimistic JP 225 forecast: if quotes break below the support level at 68,945, they may fall to 65,860.0

Optimistic JP 225 forecast: if quotes consolidate above the broken resistance level at 69,855.0, they may rise to 72,630.0





Summary

Overall, the publication increases the likelihood of investors adopting a more cautious approach towards the Japanese equity market. In the near term, the key factors will be the dynamics of the yen, Japanese government bond yields, Bank of Japan comments on further rate increases, and the corporate sector’s response to the rising cost of capital. If the regulator signals a gradual approach, the JP 225 index may maintain resilience. If the market starts pricing in a faster rate-hike cycle, pressure on equities, especially exporters and growth companies, may intensify. The next downside target for the JP 225 is the 60,950.0 level.

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