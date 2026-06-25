The JP 225 stock index entered a correction, but the trend remains upward. The JP 225 forecast for today is positive.
The actual national core CPI reading was 1.4% year-on-year, exactly in line with the forecast and the previous figure. This means that the market did not face any inflationary surprises, and therefore, the probability of a sharp reassessment of expectations for the Bank of Japan's monetary policy remains limited. Reuters also notes that the core CPI rose by 1.4% year-on-year in May, matching the consensus forecast and remaining below the Bank of Japan’s target level.
For the JP 225, this data may act as a supportive factor, as moderate inflation reduces the risk of a more aggressive rate hike. This is important for the Japanese stock market since higher rate expectations put stronger pressure on company valuations, especially in sectors with high debt burdens and among growth companies. However, the positive effect will remain limited, as the Bank of Japan has already raised the rate to 1.0%.
The JP 225 index reached a new all-time high and entered a correction phase, with new support forming at 68,945.0 and a resistance level located at 73,735.0. The current trend may become long-term. The 76,030.0 level is considered the next potential upside target.
The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, for the JP 225, this release is more likely to reduce the risk of a negative market reaction rather than to provide a strong independent catalyst for growth. The indicator did not exceed the forecast, so concerns about accelerated rate hikes may ease slightly. However, as the Bank of Japan is already in a policy-tightening cycle and some policymakers support further rate increases, the market will cautiously assess any new data on inflation, wages, and corporate prices. The next upside target for the JP 225 could be 76,030.0.
The ECB holds rates at 2.15% while the Fed stays at 3.75% — and that divergence is the central driver of EURUSD in 2026. The pair is range-bound between 1.1400 and 1.1915, with Deutsche Bank targeting 1.2500 and Morgan Stanley calling for 1.3000 by year-end. We analyse the technicals, break down the macro factors, and outline three trading scenarios with specific entry levels.
Where is gold headed after pulling back from the all-time high of 5,597 USD? XAUUSD is consolidating near 4,518 USD between key levels 4,220 USD and 4,855 USD, with major banks targeting 5,243–6,200 USD by year-end. Read our comprehensive gold forecast: technical analysis across three timeframes, trading scenarios with specific entry levels, Fed policy and central bank demand outlook, and institutional predictions for 2026 and beyond.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.