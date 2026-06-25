The JP 225 stock index entered a correction, but the trend remains upward. The JP 225 forecast for today is positive.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Japan’s core Consumer Price Index rose by 1.40%

Market impact: the effect on the Japanese stock market is mixed

JP 225 fundamental analysis

The actual national core CPI reading was 1.4% year-on-year, exactly in line with the forecast and the previous figure. This means that the market did not face any inflationary surprises, and therefore, the probability of a sharp reassessment of expectations for the Bank of Japan's monetary policy remains limited. Reuters also notes that the core CPI rose by 1.4% year-on-year in May, matching the consensus forecast and remaining below the Bank of Japan’s target level.

For the JP 225, this data may act as a supportive factor, as moderate inflation reduces the risk of a more aggressive rate hike. This is important for the Japanese stock market since higher rate expectations put stronger pressure on company valuations, especially in sectors with high debt burdens and among growth companies. However, the positive effect will remain limited, as the Bank of Japan has already raised the rate to 1.0%.





JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 index reached a new all-time high and entered a correction phase, with new support forming at 68,945.0 and a resistance level located at 73,735.0. The current trend may become long-term. The 76,030.0 level is considered the next potential upside target.

The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout below the 68,945 support level could push the index down to 65,860.0

Optimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout above the 73,735.0 resistance level could climb to 76,030.0





Summary

Overall, for the JP 225, this release is more likely to reduce the risk of a negative market reaction rather than to provide a strong independent catalyst for growth. The indicator did not exceed the forecast, so concerns about accelerated rate hikes may ease slightly. However, as the Bank of Japan is already in a policy-tightening cycle and some policymakers support further rate increases, the market will cautiously assess any new data on inflation, wages, and corporate prices. The next upside target for the JP 225 could be 76,030.0.

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