The JP 225 stock index entered a sideways trend, although the uptrend remains intact. The JP 225 forecast for today is positive.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Japan’s Tokyo core CPI rose by 1.60%

Market impact: the impact on the Japanese stock market is mixed

JP 225 fundamental analysis

Tokyo core CPI data may have a moderately dampening effect on the JP 225. The actual reading was 1.6% year-on-year, fully matching the forecast, so the publication itself should not trigger a strong negative reaction. However, the increase from the previous 1.3% to 1.6% indicates accelerating inflationary pressures, meaning the market may price in a more cautious Bank of Japan stance on further monetary policy.

For the JP 225 index, this is a neutral-to-negative signal. On the one hand, inflation remains below the 2% level, so the data does not strengthen the case for sharp policy tightening. On the other hand, the very fact of accelerating inflation increases the likelihood of higher Japanese bond yields and a stronger yen. This is important for the Japanese stock market, as a significant part of companies in the index rely on exports and overseas revenue. A stronger yen could worsen the conversion of foreign income into yen and reduce the appeal of large industrial and technology stocks.





JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 index reached a new all-time high before entering a correction phase. A new support level formed around 68,945.0, while the nearest resistance stands at 73,735.0. Despite current profit-taking, the overall market structure remains stable, and the current uptrend has the potential to move into a longer-term phase. If growth resumes and quotes consolidate above the resistance level, the next potential target could be 76,030.0.

The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout below the 68,945 support level could send the index down to 65,860.0

Optimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout above the 73,735.0 resistance level could push the index up to 76,030.0





Summary

Overall, the Tokyo core CPI publication does not appear to be a strong independent driver for a sharp decline in the JP 225, as the reading matched expectations. Nevertheless, an acceleration in inflation compared to the previous month could increase investor caution and limit growth in the Japanese stock market. The most likely reaction is moderate pressure on the index, especially on exporters and rate-sensitive companies, while the financial sector may remain relatively resilient. The next upside target for the JP 225 could be the 76,030.0 level.

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