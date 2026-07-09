The JP 225 stock index entered a downtrend as part of a correction. The JP 225 forecast for today is negative.
Japan’s current account data can be assessed as a moderately mixed signal for the JP 225 index. The actual reading was 3.968 trillion JPY, coming in below the market forecast of 4.121 trillion JPY. However, it slightly improved compared to the previous reading of 3.908 trillion JPY. This means that Japan’s external economic position remains stable, but the pace of improvement proved weaker than investors expected.
For the JP 225 index, these statistics may exert restrained pressure in the short term, as the lower-than-expected result reduces confidence in the strength of external demand and Japanese companies’ overseas income. At the same time, the continued large current account surplus itself remains a positive factor for the Japanese market, as it confirms that the economy continues to receive significant inflows from trade, investment, and foreign income.
The JP 225 index broke below the support level and entered a downtrend. The 67,505.0 support level has been broken, while the nearest resistance stands at 70,415.0. The pace of decline is slowing, but a trend reversal is not expected. If the decline continues, the next target could be 63,165.0.
The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, the news is rather neutral for the JP 225. The lower-than-expected reading may limit index growth, but the continued high current account surplus supports confidence in the Japanese economy. The most likely market reaction is moderate volatility without a sustained negative movement, unless investors see signs of a deeper deterioration in external demand in this data. The next downside target for the JP 225 could be the 63,165.0 level.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.