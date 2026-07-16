The JP 225 stock index entered a downtrend as part of a correction, but the pace of decline is slowing. The JP 225 forecast for today is negative.
Industrial production in Japan grew by only 0.1% month-on-month in June, compared to the forecast of 0.5%. The previous reading also stood at 0.5%. As a result, the actual data came in noticeably weaker than expected and indicates a significant slowdown in manufacturing activity growth. For the JP 225 index, these statistics are a moderately negative signal, as a significant part of the Japanese stock market is represented by large industrial, automotive, technology, and export-oriented companies.
The initial reaction in the JP 225 may be negative. Weak industrial production figures could heighten concerns about the state of the Japanese economy and the sustainability of domestic demand. Investors may revise expectations for corporate earnings growth, especially for companies directly involved in the production of equipment, cars, electronics, and industrial components. If manufacturing weakness persists in the coming months, the market may start to price in slower corporate earnings growth.
The JP 225 index broke below the support level and entered a downtrend. A new support level formed around 66,665.0, while the nearest resistance stands at 69,370.0. The pace of decline is slowing, but a trend reversal is not expected. If the decline continues, 63,165.0 may become the next target.
The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, the published data is moderately negative for the JP 225 and the Japanese stock market, as industrial production growth of 0.1% was significantly below the 0.5% forecast. In the short term, the statistics may put pressure on the industrial and cyclical segments of the market. However, possible yen weakness and lower expectations for Bank of Japan policy tightening may limit the index’s decline. The next downside target for the JP 225 could be 63,165.0.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.