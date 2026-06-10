The US 30 index is trading in a downtrend amid increased volatility. The US 30 forecast for today is negative.
US nonfarm payrolls data came in significantly stronger than expected, showing 172 thousand new jobs versus a forecast of 85 thousand. This means the US labour market remains resilient despite high interest rates and business caution. Strong employment confirms the resilience of the US economy, supports consumer spending, and reduces fears of a sharp slowdown in business activity, which is positive for large industrial and financial companies included in the index. However, an overly strong labour market can reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.
For the US 30 index, the impact may be moderately positive if the market focuses on economic resilience. Companies in this index typically represent mature, large businesses that tend to withstand periods of high rates better than fast-growing companies with heavy reliance on borrowing. However, if government bond yields start to rise, some investors may reduce equity exposure.
The US 30 index has entered a downtrend. The nearest support level has formed at 50,740.0, while resistance lies at 51,735.0. Prices are now undergoing a correction. If the current momentum persists, the nearest downside target could be 50,060.0.
The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, the Nonfarm Payrolls data points to US economic resilience, but at the same time reduces the likelihood of rapid Fed policy easing. Therefore, for the US 30, the news is rather neutral-to-positive, with limited upside potential, unless the market begins to actively price in a longer period of high interest rates. The nearest downside target could be 50,060.0.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.