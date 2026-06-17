The US 30 index is trading in an uptrend, but volatility has not declined. The US 30 forecast for today is negative.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: the US CPI rose by 4.2% year-on-year in May

Market impact: the data negatively impacts the stock market

US 30 fundamental analysis

US inflation data appears moderately negative for the US 30 index, as the annual CPI rose to 4.2% from the previous 3.8%. Although the actual figure matched the forecast, the acceleration in inflation itself increases concerns that price pressure in the economy remains persistent. For the stock market, this means that the Federal Reserve may keep monetary policy tight for longer or show less willingness to cut interest rates. In such an environment, investors typically approach stocks more cautiously, especially if rising inflation could curb consumer demand and increase corporate costs.

For the US 30, the reaction may be moderately negative, as the index includes large, mature companies sensitive to the state of the economy, borrowing costs, and consumer activity. If market participants begin to revise rate expectations towards a longer period of high interest rates, pressure may intensify on industrial companies, the financial sector, and consumer cyclical stocks. At the same time, a sharp decline may not occur, since the indicator was in line with the forecast, meaning some expectations may already have been priced in.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index has entered an uptrend and reached a new all-time high. The nearest support level has formed at 49,890.0, while the 51,320.0 resistance level has been broken, with the price currently continuing its upward trajectory. If the current momentum persists, the nearest upside target could be 52,775.0.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 50,320.0 support level could push the index down to 49,270.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: if the price consolidates above the breached resistance level at 51,320.0, the index could climb to 52,775.0





Summary

The fact that the CPI figure matches the forecast reduces the risk of a sharp negative reaction; however, the acceleration in inflation compared to the previous period continues to put pressure on interest rate expectations. If additional macroeconomic data confirms persistent inflation in the near term, the market may shift towards a more pronounced correction. If investors interpret the indicator as already priced in, the reaction may be limited, but the overall backdrop for stocks will remain less favourable. The nearest upside target could be 52,775.0.

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